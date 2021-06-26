Check out these homes on the Crescent City market now

(Crescent City, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

650 E Washington Sp #32, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Crescent Senior Estates. New roof, new paint inside & outside, new Life Proof flooring, guest bathroom has upgraded walk in tub/shower and nice skylight. Master has walk in closet and a bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Living room has both a wood fireplace & pellet stove. There is a separate family room or bonus room for additional entertaining. Kitchen will have a new appliance package prior to closing. Monthly space rent is $500, park is conveniently located.

1170 Lakeview, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lake View home with 5.4 acres! This 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home boasting 2408 square feet is located at 1170 Lakeview Drive. This property is practical AND has a wonderful water view! You will find that the home needs some TLC.. The the property and the view are truly unique. Lake Front homes are extremely rare in our area.. and this home will not last long! Schedule your showing today!

4405 Big Flat, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Off grid paradise! Family compound on 11.5 acres on Jones Creek, Big Flat. Modern solar 60 amp service, 1100 gal H2O tank, 1000sqft main house 1 bed /full bath, propane appliances, vaulted ceiling w/ skylights, vinyl windows, wood stove, new on demand hot water; 2nd bedroom is a comfortable cabin on a slab & 3rd is a cozy cabin, all with gas heat. Additional 1/2 bath building, storage building, covered & open patios /decking, lawn, landscaped, sprinklers, trees, serenity and on the Creek! Security gates

1615 Arlington, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in one of Crescent City's most desirable neighborhoods. Less than 2 miles from the beach! Home has been very well maintained and features partial new custom flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, and an upgraded HVAC system. Master suite features double closets, double bathroom vanity, and a walk in tile shower. This home has two living areas, with a sliding door out to the landscaped backyard that features a spacious new deck and pond. This house won't last long!

