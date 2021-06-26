Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Check out these homes on the Crescent City market now

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 14 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9aWY_0ag7Lqzu00

650 E Washington Sp #32, Crescent City, 95531

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Darling 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Crescent Senior Estates. New roof, new paint inside & outside, new Life Proof flooring, guest bathroom has upgraded walk in tub/shower and nice skylight. Master has walk in closet and a bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Living room has both a wood fireplace & pellet stove. There is a separate family room or bonus room for additional entertaining. Kitchen will have a new appliance package prior to closing. Monthly space rent is $500, park is conveniently located.

For open house information, contact BECKY WATWOOD, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f13if_0ag7Lqzu00

1170 Lakeview, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lake View home with 5.4 acres! This 3 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home boasting 2408 square feet is located at 1170 Lakeview Drive. This property is practical AND has a wonderful water view! You will find that the home needs some TLC.. The the property and the view are truly unique. Lake Front homes are extremely rare in our area.. and this home will not last long! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact KEVIN HAWKINS, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ujy4J_0ag7Lqzu00

4405 Big Flat, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Off grid paradise! Family compound on 11.5 acres on Jones Creek, Big Flat. Modern solar 60 amp service, 1100 gal H2O tank, 1000sqft main house 1 bed /full bath, propane appliances, vaulted ceiling w/ skylights, vinyl windows, wood stove, new on demand hot water; 2nd bedroom is a comfortable cabin on a slab & 3rd is a cozy cabin, all with gas heat. Additional 1/2 bath building, storage building, covered & open patios /decking, lawn, landscaped, sprinklers, trees, serenity and on the Creek! Security gates

For open house information, contact DAVID FINIGAN, FINIGAN REAL ESTATE at 707-464-7367

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMsLW_0ag7Lqzu00

1615 Arlington, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in one of Crescent City's most desirable neighborhoods. Less than 2 miles from the beach! Home has been very well maintained and features partial new custom flooring, granite kitchen counter tops, and an upgraded HVAC system. Master suite features double closets, double bathroom vanity, and a walk in tile shower. This home has two living areas, with a sliding door out to the landscaped backyard that features a spacious new deck and pond. This house won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jessika Hood, Horizon Realty Group at 707-460-2000

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

