Sheridan, WY

On the hunt for a home in Sheridan? These houses are on the market

Sheridan Digest
 14 days ago

(Sheridan, WY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sheridan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmjhw_0ag7Lkwm00

17 Creekside Lane, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located ON Little Goose Creek, steps from The Powder Horn Club, easy walk to the golf course! Beautiful finishes throughout! These new Creekside Cabins offer a unique ''lock-off'' option for owners to live in one side and lease out the other other side as part of our vacation rental program or just for stays for your friends and family. Two separate living quarters - each with kitchen, laundry and one-car garage; one side with two bedrooms and one side as a studio, can be combined to a 3 bedroom home with two car garage. Two fireplaces, two patios overlooking the creek and course. Unique options for vacation rental investment and personal home living combination. Contact listing agent for more details. All furnishings included, offered turnkey! 9/30/21 closing

For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-20-655)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zSuj_0ag7Lkwm00

798/802 Decker Road, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,089,000 | Farm | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Beautiful ranch property next to the Tongue River with spectacular views of the Bighorn Mountains, notably Blacktooth Peak and Cloud Peak. Property is only 8 miles from downtown Sheridan, Wyoming. The property features multiple buildings that includes 2- 2,000 sq. ft. houses, a 2,800 sq. ft. shop building, a smaller 1,000 sq. ft. shop and several barns and stables. This is a must visit property. Contact listing agents for easements and details. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Ryan K Franklin, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-488)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d1IM_0ag7Lkwm00

7 Woodland Park Road, Sheridan, 82801

1 Bed 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,222 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This spectacular property sits on 2.71 acres of land with a beautiful view of the Big Horn Mountains. The shop is equipped with 2 auto lifts along with 4 large bays, including a 48 ft deep RV bay with a 14 ft tall overhead door. Attached are separate living quarters with a garage. The 1 bed/1 bath apartment has in-floor heat, a full kitchen, living room, and laundry room. The shop has a separate half-bath and office. The property also includes full RV hookups, a well, water rights, and zoning to accommodate a separate residence to be built. Overall, this property is amazing and is suitable for a family or anyone looking for some extra space.Seller prefers to sell both properties together. (MLS #21-626 / MLS #21-627)

For open house information, contact Jill Bates, BEST Real Estate WY, LLC at 307-675-2378

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-626)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCW4U_0ag7Lkwm00

1843 S Thurmond Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 1 Bath | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,628 Square Feet | Built in 1960

After you finish admiring the immaculate landscaping and mature trees outside, step inside this beautiful, well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with a bonus sleeping room in the basement. With a newer roof updated windows, no maintenance steel siding and an automatic sprinkler system, this home is just waiting for its new owner. Call listing agent regarding furniture that will be available for sale. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact David Cook, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-495)

Sheridan Digest

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

