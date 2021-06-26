Cancel
Fallon, NV

Fallon-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 14 days ago

(Fallon, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fallon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that's being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMajx_0ag7Lj4300

3300/3306 Alcorn Rd, Fallon, 89406

5 Beds 4 Baths | $655,000 | 2,841 Square Feet | Built in 1959

An absolute rare find! Two homes on 3.13 acres on the Carson River in Fallon! First home: 3/2 1632 square feet. Second home: 2/2 1,209 square feet with a wrap around covered deck. Gorgeous custom tile work in bathroom of second house. 30x40 detached red iron building garage. No restrictions and plenty of room left on the lot for projects. Listing Agent: Nick Philips Email Address: nicksellsnv@gmail.com Broker: Keller Williams Group One Inc.

For open house information, contact Nick Philips, Keller Williams Group One Inc. at 775-823-8787

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210003395)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzXgI_0ag7Lj4300

2654 Elizabeth Pkwy, Fallon, 89406

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 3/2 in Fallon! Clean and move in ready!SELLER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN THE STATE OF NEVADA. Listing Agent: Ryan Philips Email Address: ryan@advantageproperty.org Broker: Keller Williams Group One Inc.

For open house information, contact Ryan Philips, Keller Williams Group One Inc. at 775-823-8787

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210008609)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mErJq_0ag7Lj4300

2718 Ladera Drive, Fallon, 89406

4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,400 | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New construction in Fallon! Three bedroom, two bathroom and two-car garage. 2x6 construction with stucco exterior. Vinyl plank flooring and upgraded carpet. Hot water on demand. Extended ten-year warranty. Listing Agent: Linda J Lawton Email Address: llrealty@earthlink.net Broker: LL Realty Inc. - Fernley

For open house information, contact Linda Lawton, LL Realty Inc. - Fernley at 775-232-1330

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-200003107)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490cgv_0ag7Lj4300

3570 Boyer Road, Fallon, 89406

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Farm implements at entrance of property will remain and not removed with no value given.

For open house information, contact Terry Kopas, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210008962)

Fallon News Watch

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

