Fallon-curious? These homes are on the market

(Fallon, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fallon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3300/3306 Alcorn Rd, Fallon, 89406 5 Beds 4 Baths | $655,000 | 2,841 Square Feet | Built in 1959

An absolute rare find! Two homes on 3.13 acres on the Carson River in Fallon! First home: 3/2 1632 square feet. Second home: 2/2 1,209 square feet with a wrap around covered deck. Gorgeous custom tile work in bathroom of second house. 30x40 detached red iron building garage. No restrictions and plenty of room left on the lot for projects. Listing Agent: Nick Philips Email Address: nicksellsnv@gmail.com Broker: Keller Williams Group One Inc.

2654 Elizabeth Pkwy, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful 3/2 in Fallon! Clean and move in ready!SELLER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENT IN THE STATE OF NEVADA. Listing Agent: Ryan Philips Email Address: ryan@advantageproperty.org Broker: Keller Williams Group One Inc.

2718 Ladera Drive, Fallon, 89406 4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,400 | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New construction in Fallon! Three bedroom, two bathroom and two-car garage. 2x6 construction with stucco exterior. Vinyl plank flooring and upgraded carpet. Hot water on demand. Extended ten-year warranty. Listing Agent: Linda J Lawton Email Address: llrealty@earthlink.net Broker: LL Realty Inc. - Fernley

3570 Boyer Road, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Farm implements at entrance of property will remain and not removed with no value given.

