Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Plains, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Plains

Posted by 
West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 14 days ago

(West Plains, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsTPi_0ag7Lcsy00

6226 County Road 9300, West Plains, 65775

0 Bed 0 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Steel Framed Shed on 4.79 Wooded Ozark AcresLooking for a quiet setting to build or stay in your RV? Check out this beautiful new steel framed shop building on 4.79 surveyed acres. The shop has been set up to build an apartment with plumbing in the foundation. New sewer and electric are in place. Plenty of options to proceed with the current construction plan or build with your own design. Property owners have access to 2 private community lakes! Close to the Mark Twain National Forest, the North Fork of the White River, Bryant Creek, and not far from Norfork Lake. Cash Buyers Only.Call to see today!

For open house information, contact Lucas Schuette, Willow Springs Realty LLC at 417-469-2869

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60189765)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3StC_0ag7Lcsy00

7502 County Road 2570, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 4 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,420 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful farmhouse-style, newer 4 bedroom home located on 10 gorgeous acres, fenced with one large pond, lush pastures ready for your livestock! Fantastic end-of-the-road setting for privacy but just 10 minutes to downtown West Plains and Missouri State University facilities. Home features a great master suite, 3 full baths, one 1/2 bath, beautiful kitchen complete with farmhouse-style island, lots of barn doors and shiplap throughout; full finished walk-out basement provides large, open concept with family room and kitchenette, 4th bedroom and two other spacious rooms great for crafts, exercise or office areas. Your family will love the huge covered deck across the entire back of the home providing sensational views of the pretty land and perfect for entertaining at summer cookouts! Call today for your appointment! Possibility of more land available.

For open house information, contact Dedra Lonon, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60184299)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02v8U4_0ag7Lcsy00

7299 Private Road 1830, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Super cute 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 1.2 acres! Nice home with a little room to roam, 2 master bedrooms, large concrete slab ready for you to add a shop building if desired! Close to town for easy access to shopping and hospital.

For open house information, contact Linda Carter, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60193359)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIZL9_0ag7Lcsy00

1925 Hoglan Dr., West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Spacious and affordable in this market! This home features 3 bedroom 2 baths with spacious kitchen / dining combo! Large extra room for additional living or hobby room! Two bedrooms were totally remodeled leaving just one to complete if desired. Fenced in back yard for your pets! A must see!!

For open house information, contact Angela M. Worley, Keller Williams Tri-Lakes - WP at 417-336-4999

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60189684)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
West Plains News Beat

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
107
Followers
237
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
West Plains, MO
Real Estate
West Plains, MO
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Plumbing#Exercise#Pets#Concrete Slab#New Steel Framed Shed#Willow Springs Realty Llc#Missouri State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy