Take a look at these homes for sale in West Plains

(West Plains, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6226 County Road 9300, West Plains, 65775 0 Bed 0 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Steel Framed Shed on 4.79 Wooded Ozark AcresLooking for a quiet setting to build or stay in your RV? Check out this beautiful new steel framed shop building on 4.79 surveyed acres. The shop has been set up to build an apartment with plumbing in the foundation. New sewer and electric are in place. Plenty of options to proceed with the current construction plan or build with your own design. Property owners have access to 2 private community lakes! Close to the Mark Twain National Forest, the North Fork of the White River, Bryant Creek, and not far from Norfork Lake. Cash Buyers Only.Call to see today!

7502 County Road 2570, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 4 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,420 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful farmhouse-style, newer 4 bedroom home located on 10 gorgeous acres, fenced with one large pond, lush pastures ready for your livestock! Fantastic end-of-the-road setting for privacy but just 10 minutes to downtown West Plains and Missouri State University facilities. Home features a great master suite, 3 full baths, one 1/2 bath, beautiful kitchen complete with farmhouse-style island, lots of barn doors and shiplap throughout; full finished walk-out basement provides large, open concept with family room and kitchenette, 4th bedroom and two other spacious rooms great for crafts, exercise or office areas. Your family will love the huge covered deck across the entire back of the home providing sensational views of the pretty land and perfect for entertaining at summer cookouts! Call today for your appointment! Possibility of more land available.

7299 Private Road 1830, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,541 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Super cute 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 1.2 acres! Nice home with a little room to roam, 2 master bedrooms, large concrete slab ready for you to add a shop building if desired! Close to town for easy access to shopping and hospital.

1925 Hoglan Dr., West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Spacious and affordable in this market! This home features 3 bedroom 2 baths with spacious kitchen / dining combo! Large extra room for additional living or hobby room! Two bedrooms were totally remodeled leaving just one to complete if desired. Fenced in back yard for your pets! A must see!!

