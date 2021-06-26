Take a look at these homes on the market in Batesville

(Batesville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Batesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

400 Brown Lane, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 4 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,224 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Gorgeous home in Batesville, Arkansas in Independence County. 3 Bed 4 bath 3 story overlooking the beautiful White River, 30x40 shop, with approx 5224 sq ft under roof heated/cooled house with 3213+/- sq ft completely finished. The partially finished basement would take very little work to complete. Marble floors in several rooms, living room and bedrooms have carpet, screen in porch, and an attached carport. The property is 30+/- acres with an option to purchase 5+/- joining acres with a pond.

41 Pebble Creek Circle, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction home! One level, +/- 1/2 acre lot, oversized 2-car garage, crown molding, 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling, tray in master bedroom, 8x20 covered deck. Schedule your private showing today. Welcome home!

530 Mountain View Rd., Locust Grove, 72550 3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Looking for your own piece of paradise in the rolling hills just 13 minutes from the Bateville City Center? If so, this is the property for you! Sitting on 1.92 acres of beautiful land, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property would make the perfect home for a growing family. This home has been updated with all brand new energy efficient double hung windows, updated electric, updated plumbing, and a brand new water heater all within the past year.

