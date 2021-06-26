Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Batesville

Posted by 
Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 14 days ago

(Batesville, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Batesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177aHq_0ag7LQF800

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

For open house information, contact Pamela Welch, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21018731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJq8r_0ag7LQF800

400 Brown Lane, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 4 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,224 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Gorgeous home in Batesville, Arkansas in Independence County. 3 Bed 4 bath 3 story overlooking the beautiful White River, 30x40 shop, with approx 5224 sq ft under roof heated/cooled house with 3213+/- sq ft completely finished. The partially finished basement would take very little work to complete. Marble floors in several rooms, living room and bedrooms have carpet, screen in porch, and an attached carport. The property is 30+/- acres with an option to purchase 5+/- joining acres with a pond.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Runyan, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20007402)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOEkI_0ag7LQF800

41 Pebble Creek Circle, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction home! One level, +/- 1/2 acre lot, oversized 2-car garage, crown molding, 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling, tray in master bedroom, 8x20 covered deck. Schedule your private showing today. Welcome home!

For open house information, contact Scott Cook, Small Fee Realty at 147-996-77283

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21006731)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vJym_0ag7LQF800

530 Mountain View Rd., Locust Grove, 72550

3 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Looking for your own piece of paradise in the rolling hills just 13 minutes from the Bateville City Center? If so, this is the property for you! Sitting on 1.92 acres of beautiful land, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property would make the perfect home for a growing family. This home has been updated with all brand new energy efficient double hung windows, updated electric, updated plumbing, and a brand new water heater all within the past year.

For open house information, contact Charles Fleeman, Live Oak Real Estate at 870-520-2522

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21019697)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Batesville Updates

Batesville Updates

Batesville, AR
153
Followers
228
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Batesville, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marble Floors#Water Heater#Plumbing#Ar This#Bedrooms 2#Live Oak Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy