On the hunt for a home in Watertown? These houses are on the market

(Watertown, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Watertown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

611 19Th St, Watertown, 57201 5 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 90 Square Feet | Built in 1994

''Gorgeous 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in beautiful Watertown''. This property offers 2,244 square feet of living space. Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious fenced in backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty....Don't miss out!''

1306 34Th St. Sw, Watertown, 57201 4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in None

Sparkling split level home for sale with tons of natural light! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, home office, two living rooms, and a quarter acre to enjoy! It has been renovated from floor to ceiling: new luxury vinyl and carpet in every room, fresh paint everywhere, kitchen upgrade, chic modern bathrooms, and a newer roof. This spacious home is only blocks away from Pelican Lake but still on the edge of town. The views are delicious - the park and field across the street make sure nothing blocks your view of the sunset. You won't want to miss this one! Please click on the Virtual Tour for more photos and an important message.

