On the hunt for a home in Palmer? These houses are on the market

(Palmer, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Palmer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

9369 N Wolverine Road, Palmer, 99645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Very Rare Find. 20 acres on Lazy Mountain. Great horse property or farm. Fantastic views and other building sites. Well built home with views of the Talkeetna Mountains. Fencing for horses or cattle. If you have been watching for something like this you better act quickly because opportunities do not appear often.

7950 E Cottrell Campus Drive, Palmer, 99645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Fantastic location. Close to hospital, college,,trails, highways and everything else. Great well, ideal building spot for house, multi-family, cabins, or business.

25480 E Buckshot Drive, Palmer, 99645 4 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1977

It is hard to find a place that is truly quiet. This is just such a beautiful setting of over 8 acres, enjoyable both inside and out, and a perfect place to raise a family. Mature trees took decades of careful landscaping and attention. Entirely fenced for livestock with barn and hayloft, and a sizable garden area too.

