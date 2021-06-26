Take a look at these homes on the market in Keene

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

45 Reservoir Road, Walpole, 03608 5 Beds 6 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,780 Square Feet | Built in 2014

The first thing you will notice in this extraordinary home is the use of all the different woods. If you add the use of hard surfaces in the bath's and kitchens and the beautiful tile used in the showers, YOU know that this was a home that EVERY detail was important. Not only were the BEST materials used but every decision made was on energy efficiency! Seller/builder was detailed with natural light, views, colors, baths, bonus rooms for family use, in law/guest separate quarters, dog lover comforts & home office importance, all of which can't be explained unless you actually view it. The mixture of high soaring post and beam's blended with a large open concept living area speaks to both the modern and historical art of building a quality home. The grounds have been planted with mature plantings & trees with exceptional perennial gardens through-out the over 5 acres. Fenced areas for pets or children, a place for evening star gazing around the fire pit and solar panels hidden by a beautiful and yummy orchard makes outside living at 45 Reservoir Road a place you will never want to leave. You will be watching the western sunsets off the expansive porch and a 3min drive to Walpole village will get you a Burdick's coffee or a Sunday walk around the Green listening to the band concerts. Property is surrounded by 100's of acres of conservation land for walking and enjoying. Come home to the best that country living has to offer.

12 Rounds Road, Chesterfield, 03466 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Roll up your sleeves.. This is a project house! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch home on .35 acres in Chesterfield. If you are looking for something to do for the summer and love to renovate/rehab.. look no more! Home being sold as is. CASH BUYERS ONLY!

114 Cross Road, Chesterfield, 03466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1983

BACK ON THE MARKET! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath house with oversized garage sits back off of the road on a level 2-acre lot in low-tax Chesterfield, NH. Featuring a master bedroom with 3/4 bath plus door to the outside where you have access to the private backyard. Would you install a hot-tub back there? The kitchen has Corian countertops, newer cabinets, and new stainless steel appliances. The year-round room between the garage and kitchen could serve as a mudroom, office or home-school area where theres privacy but kids are still visible and part of the house. Located just minutes to Brattleboro, I-91, Keene and Westmoreland, this property is in a great location. Recent updates include new roof, replacement windows, carpet in the entry room and freshly painted interior. Property being sold "as is".

85 Foley Road, Chesterfield, 03443 4 Beds 4 Baths | $760,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,360 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This custom-executive residence sits atop a knoll, commanding westerly views, fabulous sunsets and privacy, at the end of a cul-du-sac. The open-concept kitchen with granite countertops, island with Viking 6-burner cooktop, two wall-ovens, and walk-in pantry make it great for cooks, families, and entertaining. A butlers door connects the kitchen with a spacious formal dining room. Fireplaces grace both the formal and the family living rooms. Upstairs, find an oversized master bedroom accented with vaulted ceilings and leading to a private deck. Enjoy westerly views of Vermonts Green Mountains and nearby ski slopes or unwind in the marble bathrooms luxurious soaking tub. Guests or kids can choose from a bedroom with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet or one of two bedrooms with a shared 3/4 bath. Two furnaces supply heat and two whole-house fans cool the house, augmented by central AC. The movie room has a dedicated heat-pump for heat and AC and an ingenious solar skylight tube also radiates heat. The basement has a game area, gym, family room and storage galore. A salt-water pool and hot tub lie just off the patio. Rounding out this amazing 3.6 acre property is a sunroom, 1st floor laundry, wet bar, 3-car attached, finished garage, security system, central vacuum, standby generator, water softener, all in low-tax Chesterfield. 10 minutes to VT & I-91. Enjoy the Chesterfield residents-only town beach, kayak, fish, boat or waterski on pristine Spofford Lake just minutes away.

