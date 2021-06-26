Check out these homes on the Oxford market now

(Oxford, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2291 Satterwhite Point Road, Henderson, 27537 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,179 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Country Living just 1.6 miles from I-85, 1/2 mile to Kerr Lake Country Club, & only 2 miles from beautiful Kerr Lake & Satterwhite Point Marina. This is the perfect location & is less than 5 miles from Maria Parham Medical Center. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is situated on 1.57 acres & has an above ground pool with a large deck. Rooms are spacious & the unfinished 992 sqft. basement w/garage is just waiting for the new owners to finish to their taste. This is a must see property that won't last long.

For open house information, contact Mike Garrett, Coldwell Banker Advantage Hend at 180-027-45345

4190 Fieldcrest Trail, Oxford, 27565 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,008 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Take the path to peaceful and picturesque green fields kissed by the sun. Owners suite has unique features: a large walk in closet in between 2 bathrooms. Spa like bath w/ jetted tub and other with a zero entry shower. Split floor plan w/ 3 bedrooms and 3rd bath on opposite side of home. Spacious family room w/ wood burning fireplace. Enjoy large kitchen & bonus room/living room. Fenced backyard.

For open house information, contact Linda Morris, Coldwell Banker HPW at 919-789-5200

611 Vicksboro Road, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,097 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One story ranch situated on just over an acre lot. Home features three bedroom, 2 bath, eat in kitchen, family room, laundry closet and covered porch!

For open house information, contact Ashley Wilson DeWeese, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 919-471-8000

509 Zene Street, Henderson, 27536 4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 906 Square Feet | Built in 1936

*** INVESTMENT PROPERTY *** 4 BR/ 1.5 Bth on nice city lot. Currently leased (for over 17 years to same tenant). Current rent = $470. Overall, well maintained for age. Needs some TLC. Great space. HUGE upstairs. Large Kitchen. Great layout. Lots of space in house. Feels MUCH BIGGER than it is. Rents can be increased after lease expires to create GREAT CASH FLOW.

For open house information, contact James Hutson, Ninja Realty at 252-915-2311