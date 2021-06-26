Check out these homes for sale in Athens now

(Athens, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

213 County Road 360, Niota, 37826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,634 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Gorgeous ranch home nestled on 9.6 acres in Niota! This 2,600 square foot, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home has had only one owner and been very well kept. Enjoy entertaining and family gatherings in the open floor layout of the kitchen and living room area. The kitchen has been recently renovated and features custom cabinets and beautiful granite counter tops with a generously sized island and bar seating. New hardwood flooring can be found throughout the home as well. Choose to relax on the covered front porch, the back porch, the sunroom or out by the pool. The property offers plenty of storage space with the basement, the detached 2,400 square foot workshop and the 12x60 shed. Experience country living at it's best with this property!

610 Nocatula Place, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 4 Baths | $534,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,424 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Are you looking for your dream kitchen? Are you looking for a backyard retreat with a swimming pool? Are you looking for a nice location on a quiet cul-de-sac that is convenient to schools, the hospital, and the downtown area? If the answer is yes to any of the above, then look no more. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath executive home has over 3400 square feet of living space. The recent updates include a renovated kitchen with ample cabinet space, a double oven, gas surface unit, trash compactor, and refrigerator. The white cabinetry with beautiful hardware and quartz tops/backsplash includes an island that compliments the kitchen design. There is plenty of seating with bar stools at the island and an eating area overlooking the backyard. Step into the butler's pantry to discover the icing on the cake for this kitchen. Here you will find more cabinet space, shelving, a beverage fridge, and quartz countertops. The open floor plan on the main floor is perfect for entertaining as the layout flows well with easy transition from room to room. The family room is connected to the kitchen and the adjoining sunroom can be used for any purpose of choice as the beautiful lighting and brick flooring make it an inviting space. The sitting room and office are both off the front foyer. The main floor rooms are so versatile, you can choose how you wish to utilize each space. Two stairways lead to the upstairs living space. The back staircase just off the mudroom provides access to the 20x26 bonus room above the garage and the laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs. The master suite has an updated bath with a walk-in tile shower. Three other bedrooms share a bath. The exterior of the home features an inground pool with a half bath in the pool house. The well-manicured lawn gives the home nice curb appeal. Why buy a home needing updates and a pool installation when you can move right in without having to save the money and go through the stress? Don't wait, summer is here, and the pool is ready!

154 County Road 1120, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 4 Baths | $414,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,323 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stunning all brick home in the beautiful Woodbridge subdivision. Loaded with upgrades and special features. Massive updated kitchen with breakfast bay, island, tons of counter space, and new counters and flooring. The main level features the large master bedroom and bath, a spacious living room, and open floor plan with office/bedroom and second living space, not to mention soaring ceilings and new flooring throughout. New custom moulding throughout, trey ceilings in master and living. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 additional baths. 2nd floor has a second master bedroom. All of this situated on almost an acre of flat yard. 3 car garage, 2 laundry rooms. Truly special home and worth the visit! Call today to schedule your private viewing!

168 Co Rd 130, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 4 Baths | $475,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This Beautiful home has so much to offer! 4 car attached garage. Huge, detached garage / workshop 28x40 with 2x6 walls and insulated! Solid surface kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinets,2 master suits, large formal dining area, screened in porch, bonus room with extra entrance. Nice newer crown molding and solid doors. Newer HVAC, newer hardwood flooring,totally remodeled bathroom, counter tops etc. . Newer garage doors in front of the home in 2019. Water filter system. Basement with kitchenette. Seasonal views of mountain tops! Clear some trees and enjoy your view!! Only 1 home past this home. A nice wood heater in the basement to save on heat bills if you like. Too much to mention. This one won' last long!

