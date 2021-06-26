Cancel
Greenwood, MS

Top homes for sale in Greenwood

Greenwood News Beat
 14 days ago

(Greenwood, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qduxh_0ag7LGf600

102.5 Gwin Street, Greenwood, 38930

2 Beds 3 Baths | $93,500 | Townhouse | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful condo located just off of Grand Blvd in Northeast Greenwood! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo features a private fenced in patio, private parking and an upstairs loft area located on the third floor. Don't miss this one! Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Karlie Morgan, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9782)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhfSj_0ag7LGf600

1301 Robert E Lee, Greenwood, 38930

5 Beds 5 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,423 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautiful custom built home in a great neighborhood in Northeast Greenwood features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with large prep/pantry area, 5 bedrooms with 4 baths on the lower level, study and a screened porch with a grill and cooking station overlooking the gunite pool.. Upstairs den and game room includes a half bath and a perfect room for a media room.

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-8428)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZhrU_0ag7LGf600

1306 Poplar, Greenwood, 38930

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,157 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If you are looking for a spacious traditional style home this is it!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large family room with built-ins a gas log fireplace, and vaulted ceilings, dining room, nice office, laundry room, wood floors, spacious master bedroom with his and her closets and a fantastic bath. For him there is a large fenced in back yard, patio and a great shop!!

For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-8008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hpvl0_0ag7LGf600

696 County Road 219, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,002 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Imagine the amazing sunsets from this one of a kind energy efficient custom cedar clad home atop a hill overlooking the Delta! This rare opportunity doesn't come along very often! Just minutes from town, you can enjoy country living with stunning views, visiting deer and other wildlife, multiple patios, and a fishing pond. Open floor plan features Mexican Saltillo hexagon tile flooring, a great kitchen and breakfast area which open into the beautiful den with beamed ceiling, recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace (steel box) and a wall of doors overlooking the breathtaking panoramic views. Step up to the bedroom area to the spacious bedrooms, 2 with individual patios. Concrete Surewall construction with numerous energy efficient features including supply plenum A/C system, attic ventilation, and others.

For open house information, contact Pam Powers, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

Copyright © 2021 Greenwood Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GWBRMS-9761)

