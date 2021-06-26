Top homes for sale in Greenwood

(Greenwood, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

102.5 Gwin Street, Greenwood, 38930 2 Beds 3 Baths | $93,500 | Townhouse | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful condo located just off of Grand Blvd in Northeast Greenwood! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo features a private fenced in patio, private parking and an upstairs loft area located on the third floor. Don't miss this one! Call today to schedule your private showing.

1301 Robert E Lee, Greenwood, 38930 5 Beds 5 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,423 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautiful custom built home in a great neighborhood in Northeast Greenwood features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with large prep/pantry area, 5 bedrooms with 4 baths on the lower level, study and a screened porch with a grill and cooking station overlooking the gunite pool.. Upstairs den and game room includes a half bath and a perfect room for a media room.

1306 Poplar, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,157 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If you are looking for a spacious traditional style home this is it!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large family room with built-ins a gas log fireplace, and vaulted ceilings, dining room, nice office, laundry room, wood floors, spacious master bedroom with his and her closets and a fantastic bath. For him there is a large fenced in back yard, patio and a great shop!!

696 County Road 219, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,002 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Imagine the amazing sunsets from this one of a kind energy efficient custom cedar clad home atop a hill overlooking the Delta! This rare opportunity doesn't come along very often! Just minutes from town, you can enjoy country living with stunning views, visiting deer and other wildlife, multiple patios, and a fishing pond. Open floor plan features Mexican Saltillo hexagon tile flooring, a great kitchen and breakfast area which open into the beautiful den with beamed ceiling, recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace (steel box) and a wall of doors overlooking the breathtaking panoramic views. Step up to the bedroom area to the spacious bedrooms, 2 with individual patios. Concrete Surewall construction with numerous energy efficient features including supply plenum A/C system, attic ventilation, and others.

