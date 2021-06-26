Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Brownwood

Brownwood Dispatch
 14 days ago

(Brownwood, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brownwood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

123 Azalea Drive, Brownwood, 76801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $121,000 | Duplex | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Home sits inside the Tanglewood Gardens 55 and up Community. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, 1 car garage duplex. The homes has an extra room that can be used as a office or craft room. The home offers an open concept living, dining and kitchen and is move in ready. The community is peaceful and relaxing. The monthly HOA cover the cost of water, sewer and trash and responsible for yard maintenance, exterior paint and repairs.

For open house information, contact Tonya Holland, Donnie Stegemoller, REALTORS® at 325-646-5656

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

Lot 615 Featherbay Drive, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,841 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Hideout Golf Club & Resort has come of age and these premium lots on the 14th green will showcase fine homes for our treasured residents. 'The Oaks at 14' will feature at least 10 homes that border this beautiful Texas golf course. Wave as your friends and neighbors play through or enjoy part of your amenity package and play up to 4 games per month. Homes by Hampton brings years of building experience to this resort neighborhood. This 3 bed 2 bath home will exhibit the quality you expect in this community. We encourage you to join us quickly and make this home intimately yours with paint colors, flooring and other details. Call to see this home and the resort grounds. Call for your property tour today.

For open house information, contact Sheri Wells, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8tlY_0ag7LEte00

1111 La Monte Drive, Brownwood, 76801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing brand new older home. 2BR, 1B, 1 car garage home with almost everything new and updated + great curb appeal. Outside features new hardie board siding & new comp. roof. Inside is all new porcelain tile & carpet in bedrooms, new double pane windows & remodeled for an open concept living-kitchen. Plumbing & electrical replaced & updated. All appliances are new including microwave, stove, dishwasher, central heat & air, water heater & new kitchen cabinets. Home was taken down to the 2x4 stubs & completely rebuilt.

For open house information, contact Stan Crawford, Texas Goldstar Real Estate at 325-646-4781

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nNn0_0ag7LEte00

250 County Road 319, Early, 76802

4 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Farm | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spectacular views and Beautiful home, set up on the hill with the cool breezes blowing and enjoy the grand views along with huge oak trees, this property sits on 10.501 acres just minutes from Early schools. You have all the benifets of country life, but just a very short trip to town! The home is 4 BR-2 Bath and is 2,370 sq. feet. The largest bedroom is 900 sq. ft. and could be a super game room! There is a 30X30 shop, a 20X45 covering for your boat-RV-camper with water and 50 amp hookup and a 4 stall covered carport with lights. This has been a very well maintained home and grounds, don’t wait long, this one will go fast!!

For open house information, contact Ronald Stanford, Coldwell Banker - Mark Campbell & Assc at 325-646-1547

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details
Brownwood, TX
