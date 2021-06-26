Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

Check out these homes for sale in Gainesville now

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 14 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ycEK_0ag7LC8C00

1301 Rebecca Drive, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1983

MOVE IN READY! Absolutely adorable and extremely well maintained home and yard in a nice neighborhood! New flooring* 18 x 12 covered patio* 12 x 10 storage building* oversized parking* corner lot with beautiful landscaping!

For open house information, contact Natalie Graves, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14571821)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZNXP2_0ag7LC8C00

1407 Noel, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $133,330 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Buyer or Buyer's agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14600160)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrRhK_0ag7LC8C00

1200 S Wine Street, Gainesville, 76240

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This HOME has so much Potential! The half acre lot is so gorgeous with grass, mature tree's, vintage clothes line and a great newer workshop. The property backs up to Home Grown Hero Walking Trail. This could be your DREAM home or an Absolute Investor Opportunity! DO NOT ENTER THE PROPERTY, the home either needs to be completely renovated or torn down and rebuilt.

For open house information, contact Brandy Fausel, Keller Williams Realty-FM at 972-874-1905

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14600238)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeFx0_0ag7LC8C00

1807 Bersand Avenue, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 3 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 2017

PERFECT for Entertaining! Beautiful 2-story brick home boasts an open concept that flows from the kitchen into the dining and living areas with its luxury vinyl flooring, granite countertops and a large granite island equipped with a stainless -steel sink and dishwasher. Custom backsplash has two windows built in to enhance natural lighting.The master suite is found on the ground floor and features a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and comes equipped with a double sink so you don’t have to worry about sharing anymore! 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath and game-media room overlooking the entryway. Back porch features a covered patio for you to enjoy those summer cookouts! Come see it!

For open house information, contact Clay Montgomery Fathom Realty, LLC

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14578536)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
117
Followers
238
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Gainesville, TX
Business
City
Gainesville, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Home Grown#Windows#Buyer#Keller Williams Realty Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy