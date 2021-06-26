Check out these homes for sale in Gainesville now

(Gainesville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1301 Rebecca Drive, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1983

MOVE IN READY! Absolutely adorable and extremely well maintained home and yard in a nice neighborhood! New flooring* 18 x 12 covered patio* 12 x 10 storage building* oversized parking* corner lot with beautiful landscaping!

For open house information, contact Natalie Graves, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

1407 Noel, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $133,330 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1982

For open house information, contact DONALD HOBBS, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

1200 S Wine Street, Gainesville, 76240 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This HOME has so much Potential! The half acre lot is so gorgeous with grass, mature tree's, vintage clothes line and a great newer workshop. The property backs up to Home Grown Hero Walking Trail. This could be your DREAM home or an Absolute Investor Opportunity! DO NOT ENTER THE PROPERTY, the home either needs to be completely renovated or torn down and rebuilt.

For open house information, contact Brandy Fausel, Keller Williams Realty-FM at 972-874-1905

1807 Bersand Avenue, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in 2017

PERFECT for Entertaining! Beautiful 2-story brick home boasts an open concept that flows from the kitchen into the dining and living areas with its luxury vinyl flooring, granite countertops and a large granite island equipped with a stainless -steel sink and dishwasher. Custom backsplash has two windows built in to enhance natural lighting.The master suite is found on the ground floor and features a large walk-in closet, soaking tub, walk in shower and comes equipped with a double sink so you don’t have to worry about sharing anymore! 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a full bath and game-media room overlooking the entryway. Back porch features a covered patio for you to enjoy those summer cookouts! Come see it!

For open house information, contact Clay Montgomery Fathom Realty, LLC