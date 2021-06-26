Troy-curious? These homes are on the market

(Troy, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

119 Countryside Dr, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 2 Baths | $276,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home Located In A Gorgeous Subdivision.,Home Owners Association Fees $150

For open house information, contact FREIDA PINCKARD, REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATES OF AL at 334-566-5335

#4 Taylor Place, Troy, 36079 2 Beds 2 Baths | $96,900 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 2007

2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Constructed In 2007. New Carpet In Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile Baths,Living/Dining/ Kitchen Also Ceramictile Flooring. All New Appliances Installed 06-17-2020 ( Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. And Microwave.) All Appliances Were Installed By Lowe's. ),Easy To Show/ Vacant. Motivated Sellers

For open house information, contact SHIRLEY BRABHAM, Rainbow Realty & Property Management, LLC at 334-566-3216

325 Mcpherson Dr, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1968

4 Bedroom,3 Bath Home In A Quiet Subdivision Just Minutes From Downtown. There Is A Walk-out Basement With A Separate Entrance That Has A Bedroom,Kitchen,Walk-in Closet,Bathroom,And Large Living Room Area. The Home Is Situated On 2 Lots (approximately .73 Acres). Call Today For Your Showing!,This 4 Bedroom,3 Bath Home Has Plenty Of Room For Growing Family With An Apartment/Suite For Older Children Or In-laws To Have Their Own Space. With 3 Bedrooms And 2 Bathrooms,Kitchen W/Breakfast Room & A Large Den With A Fireplace Upstairs Plus A Large Living Area W/Kitchenette,Bedroom,Walk-in Closet And Bathroom Downstairs (w/Separate Entrance),This Home Has So Much Potential. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Jojo Meredith, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

215 Bryan St, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home In The Mossy Grove Neighborhood Located On A Large Private Lot. This Home Features A Large Master Suite With Walk In Closets,An Updated Kitchen With Stainless Appliances And Luxury Vinyl Flooring! House Is Leases Through 7/25/21.,Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home In The Mossy Grove Neighborhood Located On A Large Private Lot. This Home Features A Large Master Suite And Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout House! House Is Leases Through 7/25/21.

For open house information, contact Anna Malone, BlueKey Properties at 855-492-1618