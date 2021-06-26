Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

Troy-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 14 days ago

(Troy, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGtsG_0ag7LBFT00

119 Countryside Dr, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 2 Baths | $276,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home Located In A Gorgeous Subdivision.,Home Owners Association Fees $150

For open house information, contact FREIDA PINCKARD, REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATES OF AL at 334-566-5335

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23453)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BT3D3_0ag7LBFT00

#4 Taylor Place, Troy, 36079

2 Beds 2 Baths | $96,900 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 2007

2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Constructed In 2007. New Carpet In Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile Baths,Living/Dining/ Kitchen Also Ceramictile Flooring. All New Appliances Installed 06-17-2020 ( Stove,Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. And Microwave.) All Appliances Were Installed By Lowe's. ),Easy To Show/ Vacant. Motivated Sellers

For open house information, contact SHIRLEY BRABHAM, Rainbow Realty & Property Management, LLC at 334-566-3216

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-22754)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYjFm_0ag7LBFT00

325 Mcpherson Dr, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1968

4 Bedroom,3 Bath Home In A Quiet Subdivision Just Minutes From Downtown. There Is A Walk-out Basement With A Separate Entrance That Has A Bedroom,Kitchen,Walk-in Closet,Bathroom,And Large Living Room Area. The Home Is Situated On 2 Lots (approximately .73 Acres). Call Today For Your Showing!,This 4 Bedroom,3 Bath Home Has Plenty Of Room For Growing Family With An Apartment/Suite For Older Children Or In-laws To Have Their Own Space. With 3 Bedrooms And 2 Bathrooms,Kitchen W/Breakfast Room & A Large Den With A Fireplace Upstairs Plus A Large Living Area W/Kitchenette,Bedroom,Walk-in Closet And Bathroom Downstairs (w/Separate Entrance),This Home Has So Much Potential. Call Today!

For open house information, contact Jojo Meredith, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23422)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrd6B_0ag7LBFT00

215 Bryan St, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home In The Mossy Grove Neighborhood Located On A Large Private Lot. This Home Features A Large Master Suite With Walk In Closets,An Updated Kitchen With Stainless Appliances And Luxury Vinyl Flooring! House Is Leases Through 7/25/21.,Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home In The Mossy Grove Neighborhood Located On A Large Private Lot. This Home Features A Large Master Suite And Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout House! House Is Leases Through 7/25/21.

For open house information, contact Anna Malone, BlueKey Properties at 855-492-1618

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23494)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
83
Followers
252
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bath Condo Constructed#New Carpet#Washer#Dryer#Microwave#Llc#House#Bluekey Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy