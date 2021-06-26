Top homes for sale in Sonora

(Sonora, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sonora. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11545 Rocher Court, Columbia, 95310 3 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,356 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to this hilltop retreat in lovely Columbia Vista Estates with a gorgeous 3356 SF home built in 2004 and separate 840 SF in-law unit built in 2009. That's 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. This open floor plan includes a great room that has an amazing wall of windows, 28 foot soaring ceiling & propane fireplace with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen includes granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, double sink, chef's prep sink in the large island, pantry and kitchen window with a view. The impressive master suite is upstairs with a walk-in closet and French doors opening to a private deck. The master bath has a jetted bathtub, a double head shower,and a double vanity. There are 2 levels of wraparound Trex decks that afford great views of the 2.38 acre parcel and an ideal space for entertaining. The detached dwelling has 2 sleeping rooms, a full bathroom & kitchen with stainless steel appliances and access to the lower deck. Three car attached garage. Minutes from historic Columbia.

18920 Ranch, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 2 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,963 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Eco Luxury Living in the Sierra Foothills. BOULDERS gated new home community has it all. Modern, Spacious and Open floor plans. Beautiful Kitchens with walk in Pantry. Many floor plans to Choose from. All homes are built eco friendly. Geo Thermal Heat and A/C. Solar, Gray Water Recycling, LED lighting throughout, electric car plug in. Private Patio w Fireplace upgrade option. Lots are designed to offer privacy and mountain views. This is the K Model and the last one left.

16531 Creekside, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Cute house on the creek. This house is located in the Sonora Meadows neighborhood, with a creek in your back yard and walking distance to the community pool. Plenty of room for a garden, fenced yard and RV parking. Large garage with extra storage. Close to town. Newer appliances and well maintained. Schedule your showing today and makes this your new home.

20601 Resort Road, Sonora, 95370 2 Beds 2 Baths | $357,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Enjoy this beautiful house atop a knoll and in close proximity to the private Phoenix Lake. Upon entering the home, you will be struck by the openness of the layout enhanced by the open beam ceiling. A modern aesthetic is brought to life with new paint, new laminate flooring & carpet throughout and a masterfully updated and remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances that include a gas stove, a garden window and a breakfast bar. The living room feels light and roomy and has a wood burning stove, ceiling fan and access to the backyard. The built-in reading nook is a cozy addition to the living space. This 1472 SF home has 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and there is an extra space that can be used as a sleeping area or office. The HVAC system was replaced in 2019 & can be controlled from your smart phone. Connected to the attached garage is a 235 square foot finished bonus room with tile flooring and propane hook up for a heat stove. This makes for an ideal office or exercise room. On the front deck, you'll find solid Trex decking. The large backyard is fenced and will give you plenty of space for entertaining, outdoor games, a vegetable garden or a place just to relax. The HOA includes access to Phoenix Lake for boating and fishing. Located a short drive from many outdoor adventures including hiking trails in Twain Harte, snow play at Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, and swimming at Pinecrest Lake.

