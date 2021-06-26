Take a look at these homes for sale in Abingdon

(Abingdon, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Abingdon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

24648 Old South Way, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 4 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,360 Square Feet | Built in 1994

FABULOUS FEDERAL STYLE HOME! Designed and built by the sellers, this luxurious yet comfortable home makes it one of the areas most desirable homes. Located just minutes from Historic Abingdon, town of Damascus, beautiful South Holston Lake and Va. Creeper trail. Entering this home you will appreciate all the custom wood work throughout this home. An elegant winding staircase welcomes you in the front foyer. First floor offers, master suite, huge living room, dining room with fireplace and a very roomy kitchen with custom cabinets and granite counter tops. Second floor features two or three additional bedrooms and two full baths.On the second floor you can step out on your private balcony and enjoy meadow and mountain views. Balcony also offers a great view of your own private in-ground pool. A covered back porch is a great place to enjoy quiet outdoor time with family and friends or to host a pool party. The bonus of this property is your own 3,600 sq ft airplane hanger/10 car garage.

20779 Parks Mill Road, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,438 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Gorgeous contemporary home situated on 2+/- park-like setting acres. With gorgeous Mountain View's, Located approximately 1 mile from South Holston Lake. Offering 4 beds, 4 baths, hardwood floors, a true mother in law suite,a completely finished basement that could be used for another bedroom if needed. This home is in as good as condition as you will find. Don't forget about your large 3 car garage, sunroom, deck, and a sitting area outside. This one is perfect for anyone!Seller giving $5,000 towards new appliances with Acceptable offer.

164 Hokie Hill Drive, Lebanon, 24266 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,980 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Absolutely gorgeous chalet with privacy and great location only minutes from downtown Lebanon. Centrally located to Abingdon,VA and the Tri-Cities. Sits on 1.63 acres. 3 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. 2,980 sq. feet. There is also a detached 400 sq. ft. room that is heated and could be used as an office or playroom. Large covered patio at the back of the home with beautiful wrap-around deck at the front. Cathedral ceilings. Lofts overlooking great room and stone fireplace. Walk-out basement with laundry chute. Central vacuum. Hardwood floors. Call or text today to set up a showing for this beautiful property

27284 Osceola Rd Road, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,985 | Single Family Residence | 1,189 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gorgeous mini farm in the heart of Abingdon. 3 bed, 2 bath home situated on 28 picturesque fenced acres. Places like this don't come for sale often. It's very rare that you find land that is all ''usable'' and all 28 acres are exactly that. Plenty of trails throughout the property for horse riding or four wheeling. This property is a hunters dream! Also offering a barn and pond. You will find 10+ buildings throughout the property. Sellers have made some recent updates including new pex plumbing, newer HVAC, and newer roof You have to come see this one and walk the land to truly appreciate!! 148 5 2, 148 5 1A, 148 5 1B, 148 5 1C.

