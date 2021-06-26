Cancel
Marshfield, WI

Check out these homes for sale in Marshfield now

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 14 days ago

(Marshfield, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marshfield. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvctW_0ag7L6v500

1224 Briarwood Street, Marshfield, 54449

4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,659 Square Feet | Built in None

A few of your favorite things? Whether you love a front porch, formal dining room, large kitchen with island, fireplace, 3 car garage, main floor laundry or lush lawn in your backyard this home has it all! Nothing beats walking into your home after a long day of work to plop down on the couch, or step outside to your beautiful concrete patio/deck area. Recent updates include new roof, LVT flooring on the main floor and newer SS appliances with 5 burner gas stove & new water heater. Outside you will find an amazing yard with swing set, new garden shed, deck with hot tub hook ups and an amazing concrete patio. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has all the bedrooms upstairs, with a huge master bedroom with plenty of closet space. This home is located on the west side of Marshfield, which is a short distance to the forest ridge park, and various walking and biking trails.

For open house information, contact KATIE OFFICER, FIRST WEBER at 800-746-9464

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22102629)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6oD8_0ag7L6v500

205 W 14Th Street, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Cute curb appeal with a inviting covered front porch! Nicely updated home featuring kitchen with plenty of oak cabinets, separate dining room with new flooring, spacious living room that with new carpet installed, enjoy the patio doors in the family room/4 seasons room with tongue-n-grooved walls & ceiling with new flooring. Upper level includes two bedrooms and full bath with new flooring. Full lower level, bath w/tongue n grooved ceiling & painted concrete floor. Two stall garage, blacktop driveway and storage shed all located on deep lot w/berry bushes & garden space.

For open house information, contact Dawn Zimmerman, Zimms and Associates Realty, LLC at 920-822-7979

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50241275)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkfHx_0ag7L6v500

511 N Walnut Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

A clean and well cared for ranch on Marshfield's west side is now on the market. Close to the medical complex on a quiet street sits this one owner home. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car attached garage this move in ready property is waiting for it's next owner.

For open house information, contact DAN DARGENIO, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22103323)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wru9s_0ag7L6v500

911 N Maple Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1910

DO YOUR THING! Endless potential in this 2-3 BR, 1 BA home located on a quiet street.  Kitchen/dinette, dining room, or office, and living room all located on the main floor.  Upstairs you will find 2-3 BR and1 BA.  Newer detached 2 car garage.  Updated 200 amp. Close to shopping and medical complex.  A little TLC will go a long way!  Currently rented for $750/mo.

For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-164231)

