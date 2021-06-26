Cancel
Sequim, WA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Sequim

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
(Sequim, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sequim. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzD7J_0ag7L1VS00

262 Holley Circle, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1990

FULLY REMODELED INTERIOR! This home you have to see to believe! Nicely laid out home w/ split floor plan. Beautifully done kitchen w/ large island, new appliances, bathrooms, flooring, blinds & much more! New deck in the fully fenced, private backyard, new paved area for parking & slab next to garage for bbqing etc. Located in the Monterra Homes community you'll enjoy the peace & quiet of nature. Explore local beaches, nature preserves, Olympic National park, trails, lavender farms, restaurants & shopping!

For open house information, contact Melanie Swagerty, PROFESSIONAL REALTY SERVICES INTERNATIONAL INC at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351049)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lSRy_0ag7L1VS00

906 S Laurel St, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Super easy, convenient location with access to all amenities including shopping, restaurants, bowling, bus lines and more. Extremely well-maintained home sits on a corner lot in great neighborhood. Large attached garage has a nice workshop area. Backyard is fenced for privacy. Radiant ceiling heat will keep this home toasty.

For open house information, contact Nason Beckett, Professional Realty Service/Port Angeles Inc at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-350573)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060zy0_0ag7L1VS00

124 Frost Road, Sequim, 98382

4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,680 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Meander down the private drive to this stunning one-owner colonial home, custom built with quality and privacy in mind. On nearly 5 acres featuring three stories with expansive square footage and attention to detail; 4BR, 2.5BA, multiple living and hobby areas, formal dining options, custom kitchen, three fireplaces, garden cottage, patio areas, two ponds, fruit trees, attached 1000SF+ garage, and so much more. Remove trees to open the potential views or enjoy the wooded park-like setting. Agnew irrigation!

For open house information, contact Trisha Parker, Port Angeles Realty at 360-452-3333

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-350780)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xh3Mh_0ag7L1VS00

31 Yvette Place, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $668,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,309 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction in progress in the Estates neighborhood. 2 BR, 2 BA plus Den. Great room, and master BR open to mountain views to the west. Covered deck in front to enjoy outdoor and views. Features energy efficient heat pump, large island in kitchen with quartz countertops, LPV floors, large walk in pantry, 9 foot ceilings, tile backsplash, dual fuel range/oven, wine cooler. Don't miss the view and plenty of sunshine.

For open house information, contact Greg McCarry, RE/MAX Prime at 360-683-1500

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-350758)

See more property details
