Top homes for sale in Americus

(Americus, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Americus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

524 Jackson Ave, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located on Jackson Ave. Call Mary Kathryn 229-938-8541to view this beautiful restored home. This home offers pine flooring, high ceilings, large molding with updated features in mind. Updated HVAC and roof. Enjoy the front porch rocking away or entertain on the back deck. Purchase for rental property and you will have a tenant in place $750 per month. Call today!

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Davis, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

619 Felder St., Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great investment potential with lots of space and new plumbing and electric. This property also has a cinder block utility building behind the house that could be converted to a one bedroom guest house. This house can be purchased individually or in bulk with 605 Felder St., 408 Jones Dr., 332 Hwy 49 S, 505 Oak Ave., 806 N. Lee, and 522 W. Church. Call Spenser for details and to view this property! 229-815-0500. Sellers are GA real estate licensees.

For open house information, contact Spenser Anderson, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614

297 Lane Store Road, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1910

A Rare find...4.99 Acres, Great workshop. Pole Barn, Pool, Updated adorable house with beautiful wood flooring and tile in bathrooms and laundry. Kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The house has Hardiplank on outside of house, shed and pole barn along with metal roofs, Wall to wall book shelves.Good closets, nice laundry room, Tankless hot water heater. Outside living on the front porch and back deck overlooking farm land. NOT a fixer Upper...Call quickly this one will be SOLD! Kathy Greene 229-938-7717.

For open house information, contact Kathy Greene, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

205 Webber Road, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Call Mark Pace at 229-942-2299 to view this Lake Collins area home. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home on two lots, with circular driveway and carport. Spacious living areas including great room with fireplace, formal living and dining rooms. Large backyard brick patio with brick grill pit. Huge lot Enhanced by wooded surroundings. Privacy. Storage building. Move fast on this one!

For open house information, contact Mark Pace, Southern Land and Realty at 229-924-0189