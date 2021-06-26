House hunt Marion: See what’s on the market now

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

101 Excalibur Drive, Carterville, 62918 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This stunning home has 3 full baths and 3 bedrooms with a large bonus room that cold easily be used as an additional bedroom. The home is in a very desirable neighborhood with other beautiful homes as neighbors. Two lots are included with the property totally .8 acre.

1410 Timothy Court, West Frankfort, 62896 6 Beds 3 Baths | $379,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,826 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Luxury, Custom-Built 6 Bedroom/3 Bath Home with Amazing Features! Home theater room, a gym room, a wet bar, and a safe room. This large home sits at the end of a very peaceful cul-de-sac. Built in 2015, the home is not only gorgeous, but it was built with high standards. A geothermal system will keep your utility bills low, and you'll never have to wait for hot water again! Its recirculating pump gives you instant hot water at the faucet. The upstairs boasts three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms, a beautiful office, large laundry room, and pantry. Walk out of your chef's kitchen into the screened-in back porch. Enjoy watching the wildlife in the privacy of your secluded backyard. Once downstairs, there are three more bedrooms and another full bath. The home theater room holds a 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos system, 1080 HD projector, 120" screen, and custom stadium seating with seven electric, leather recliners. Wow! Check out all the perks of this home for yourself. Call to see it today!

13649 Oscar Road, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 3 Baths | $367,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,399 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Needing a little piece of paradise during & after the pandemic! This one has a little something for everyone! Like gardening? It has a fenced in garden spot w/ a 350 gal rainwater holding tank & room to make the garden bigger! Like fishing? It has a pond! Like fresh eggs? It has chicken coops! Need a pole barn? It has a 24x40! This beautiful Ranch Style home has a full, finished walkout basement & sits on 11.3 acres. The peaceful, wooded surroundings, wildlife & views can be enjoyed from the front porch, back deck, patio or various windows throughout the home. The thick, wooded surroundings keep you secluded from the neighbors for 10 months out of the year. Inside you will find it freshly painted w/Sherwin Williams paint. Kitchen is equipped with Jenn Air cook top & oven, new dishwasher, fridge & flooring. The master en-suite has a view, walk-in closet, washer & dryer & attic storage space. Finished basement w/new flooring, bar area & plenty of storage. New bath vanities & lighting! L

509 S 13Th Street, Herrin, 62948 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1920

DREAM HOME!! Featured in the 2016 edition of SOUTHERN LIVING!! Don't miss this updated bungalow that hasn't lost its charm or character. The back & a portion of the side yard is fully fenced for your furry friends. This home features both a living room & extra den- making ample space for your family. Truly a charming home with all of the important updates. Call to schedule your private showing today!

