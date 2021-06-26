Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Check out these homes on the Madisonville market now

Posted by 
Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 14 days ago

(Madisonville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madisonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnCvi_0ag7KjxQ00

308 Oates Ln, Madisonville, 42431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 810 Square Feet | Built in 2017

RENTER. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED.

For open house information, contact Sarah Curry, HERITAGE HOMES REAL ESTATE at 825-825-9090

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111526)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYyU1_0ag7KjxQ00

1020 Country Glen Drive, Madisonville, 42431

5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,809 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Enjoy your own peace of heaven with this all brick ranch home with walk out basement. Located in beautiful Lake Ridge Estate, this home offers it all! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths and a bonus room on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Lots of space to entertain and enjoy the lake nearby. Sun room with skylights, downstairs Family Room area with storage rooms galore, a wet bar, and separate garage for your golf cart or all your extra toys. Main level laundry room. Central vacuum system, in ground irrigation with separate water meter, and a geothermal heat pump to cut down on high utility bills. There is even an all-inclusive media hookup, so you can control every device from one place. This home has it all and it sets on a 1.17 acre double lot.

For open house information, contact Charles Butler, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202124306)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNC2d_0ag7KjxQ00

120 N Kentucky Ave., Madisonville, 42431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $47,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an additional room ideally suited for a home office. This is an investment property, it is currently occupied and rents for $550 per month, lease expires 02/28/22. Home has replacement windows new shingles in 2020 and new water heater 2021. Listing Agent must make all showing appointments through the current management company. Contact Brien Terry for all showings 270.836.4492.

For open house information, contact Brien Terry, COLDWELL BANKER-TERRY at 270-821-3131

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111314)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cd9lZ_0ag7KjxQ00

211 Fox Chase Circle, Madisonville, 42431

4 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,126 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fabulous custom built home located in Huntington Ridge subdivision. The stunning curb appeal and interior are very impressive. When you enter the front door you will be amazed with the open floor plan and ceiling heights. The main level features a spacious master suite with extra nice master bath and a fireplace. A sunny office, large dining room, formal living room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, sunny breakfast room, family room with fireplace and screened porch. Upstairs bedrooms have their own full bathroom and large closet. Upstairs also features a large bonus room. The basement features a large media room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath, garage and tons of storage and is walk out to a private patio. Total square footage including the basement is 6374. Too many amenities to mention! Call Maggie Sheets 836-5086 for a private showing!

For open house information, contact Maggie Sheets, HERITAGE HOMES REAL ESTATE at 825-825-9090

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111421)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Madisonville Digest

Madisonville Digest

Madisonville, KY
188
Followers
261
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Madisonville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Madisonville, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Madisonville, KY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Laundry Room#Family Room#Bedrooms#Coldwell Banker Terry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 1

Community Policy