Check out these homes on the Madisonville market now

(Madisonville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Madisonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

308 Oates Ln, Madisonville, 42431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 810 Square Feet | Built in 2017

RENTER. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED.

1020 Country Glen Drive, Madisonville, 42431 5 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,809 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Enjoy your own peace of heaven with this all brick ranch home with walk out basement. Located in beautiful Lake Ridge Estate, this home offers it all! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths and a bonus room on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Lots of space to entertain and enjoy the lake nearby. Sun room with skylights, downstairs Family Room area with storage rooms galore, a wet bar, and separate garage for your golf cart or all your extra toys. Main level laundry room. Central vacuum system, in ground irrigation with separate water meter, and a geothermal heat pump to cut down on high utility bills. There is even an all-inclusive media hookup, so you can control every device from one place. This home has it all and it sets on a 1.17 acre double lot.

120 N Kentucky Ave., Madisonville, 42431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $47,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an additional room ideally suited for a home office. This is an investment property, it is currently occupied and rents for $550 per month, lease expires 02/28/22. Home has replacement windows new shingles in 2020 and new water heater 2021. Listing Agent must make all showing appointments through the current management company. Contact Brien Terry for all showings 270.836.4492.

211 Fox Chase Circle, Madisonville, 42431 4 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,126 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fabulous custom built home located in Huntington Ridge subdivision. The stunning curb appeal and interior are very impressive. When you enter the front door you will be amazed with the open floor plan and ceiling heights. The main level features a spacious master suite with extra nice master bath and a fireplace. A sunny office, large dining room, formal living room with fireplace, gourmet kitchen, sunny breakfast room, family room with fireplace and screened porch. Upstairs bedrooms have their own full bathroom and large closet. Upstairs also features a large bonus room. The basement features a large media room, kitchen, bedroom, full bath, garage and tons of storage and is walk out to a private patio. Total square footage including the basement is 6374. Too many amenities to mention! Call Maggie Sheets 836-5086 for a private showing!

