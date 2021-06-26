Check out these Lucedale homes on the market

(Lucedale, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lucedale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

196 C Easley, Lucedale, 39452 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Perfect 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home on 1.07 Acres, minutes from Lucedale on Easley Road. This cozy cottage has an open floor plan and will be the perfect way to start out or size down. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Karen S Wright, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

15075 Butler, Wilmer, 36587 4 Beds 4 Baths | $319,349 | 3,351 Square Feet | Built in 1995

**VRM: Seller will entertain offers between $319,000 and $349,000.** Home is in progress for new renovation, that has a very large spacious kitchen for great for family gathering, two family rooms. Walk in closet large pantry. With all the appliances remaining including a stand alone Ice maker. This property has a separate wing will be a great extra in law or guest suite, 6 acres consist of 2-3 acres parcels. Property is close to Alabama, Mississippi line, Property is eligible for USDA. Sign will be placed in the yard. Don't miss out on this beautiful home schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Virginia Edwards, EXIT REALTY LYON & ASSOCIATES at 251-450-1481

115 Ridge Hill Dr, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Home in Very Nice Subdivision- 4br/3ba with 2600sf on 1.8 acres. Features: granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, marble walk-in shower, lvt & ceramic flooring, recess lighting, high ceilings, double garage, paved driveway/sidewalk, & so much more. This is a Must See!

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

136 Smith Huff Dr, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Built in 2003, this Adorable 3/2 home sits on 1.17 acres. Located just outside the city limits of Lucedale at the very end of a dead end street. The yard is huge and is bordered by trees on 3 sides. Features: open living area, fresh paint inside, nice carport and a large laundry room which opens to the kitchen and the carport.

For open house information, contact Sandi Mitchell, The RealTeam Homes & Land, LLC at 601-766-7325