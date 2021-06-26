Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lucedale, MS

Check out these Lucedale homes on the market

Posted by 
Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 14 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lucedale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KCYV9_0ag7Ki4h00

196 C Easley, Lucedale, 39452

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Perfect 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home on 1.07 Acres, minutes from Lucedale on Easley Road. This cozy cottage has an open floor plan and will be the perfect way to start out or size down. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Karen S Wright, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-375098)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLFSX_0ag7Ki4h00

15075 Butler, Wilmer, 36587

4 Beds 4 Baths | $319,349 | 3,351 Square Feet | Built in 1995

**VRM: Seller will entertain offers between $319,000 and $349,000.** Home is in progress for new renovation, that has a very large spacious kitchen for great for family gathering, two family rooms. Walk in closet large pantry. With all the appliances remaining including a stand alone Ice maker. This property has a separate wing will be a great extra in law or guest suite, 6 acres consist of 2-3 acres parcels. Property is close to Alabama, Mississippi line, Property is eligible for USDA. Sign will be placed in the yard. Don't miss out on this beautiful home schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Virginia Edwards, EXIT REALTY LYON & ASSOCIATES at 251-450-1481

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-644647)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFr9C_0ag7Ki4h00

115 Ridge Hill Dr, Lucedale, 39452

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Home in Very Nice Subdivision- 4br/3ba with 2600sf on 1.8 acres. Features: granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, marble walk-in shower, lvt & ceramic flooring, recess lighting, high ceilings, double garage, paved driveway/sidewalk, & so much more. This is a Must See!

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-376553)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HUvC_0ag7Ki4h00

136 Smith Huff Dr, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Built in 2003, this Adorable 3/2 home sits on 1.17 acres. Located just outside the city limits of Lucedale at the very end of a dead end street. The yard is huge and is bordered by trees on 3 sides. Features: open living area, fresh paint inside, nice carport and a large laundry room which opens to the kitchen and the carport.

For open house information, contact Sandi Mitchell, The RealTeam Homes & Land, LLC at 601-766-7325

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-376814)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale News Alert

Lucedale, MS
89
Followers
236
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Lucedale, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Laundry Room#Usda#The Realteam Homes Land#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy