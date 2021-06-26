Cancel
Dickson, TN

Top homes for sale in Dickson

Dickson Digest
Dickson Digest
 14 days ago

(Dickson, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dickson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24USI0_0ag7KgJF00

521 Old Railroad Bed Rd, Vanleer, 37181

2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Mobile home needs electrical and plumbing finished out as well as some cosmetic repairs. But huge investment opportunity-rent trailer and turn cabin into rental as well. Motivated seller-MAKE AN OFFER!!

For open house information, contact Meaghan Baker, EXP Realty at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2221423)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEJqa_0ag7KgJF00

218 Scenic Dr, Dickson, 37055

3 Beds 5 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,749 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Fabulous Renovated Brick/Stone home nestled on a private wooded lot in town. Many unique architectural features give this home immense charm and character. Wood floors throughout, travertine walk in shower and heated floors, 2 wrought iron staircases and fencing, stacked stone fireplace and islands, customs cabinetry, granite, new stainless appliances, tankless water heater and moreâ€¦Amazing private courtyard for entertaining or relaxing.

For open house information, contact Kitt Pupel, List For Less Realty, LLC at 615-760-5445

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2259429)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BajQQ_0ag7KgJF00

2682 Maple Grove Rd, Dickson, 37055

4 Beds 7 Baths | $2,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,391 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Gorgeous private hilltop estate located just west of Nashville. Thoughtful design throughout. Gourmet kitchen, two main level suites each with laundry facilities. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms each with a bath & shared laundry. Two bonus areas, a craft room and an interior expansion/storage area. The basement level has a huge recreational area, exercise room, media room, laundry & safe room. Gated on 58 fenced acres. 2 ponds. Please see feature sheet. Elevator services all floors. Built 2014

For open house information, contact Michelle Paul CRS GRI SRS, Coldwell Banker Lakeside Realtors at 615-824-5920

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2239762)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xB5uZ_0ag7KgJF00

1244 Westfield Rd, Dickson, 37055

3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This home is all about the location and is nestled back In on a private 1+ acre lot just a few minutes from downtown Dickson. There is a 2 car garage as well as a large storage shed that stays with the home. There are 2 spacious covered decks to entertain on or just enjoy a good book. Farmhouse sink, beautiful granite and custom cabinets in the kitchen. the tile and hardwood floors make it low maintenance and you.

For open house information, contact Peter Easling, Keller Williams Realty at 615-778-1818

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2247319)

Dickson Digest

Dickson Digest

Dickson, TN
With Dickson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

