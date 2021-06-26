Top homes for sale in Dickson

(Dickson, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dickson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

521 Old Railroad Bed Rd, Vanleer, 37181 2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Mobile home needs electrical and plumbing finished out as well as some cosmetic repairs. But huge investment opportunity-rent trailer and turn cabin into rental as well. Motivated seller-MAKE AN OFFER!!

218 Scenic Dr, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 5 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,749 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Fabulous Renovated Brick/Stone home nestled on a private wooded lot in town. Many unique architectural features give this home immense charm and character. Wood floors throughout, travertine walk in shower and heated floors, 2 wrought iron staircases and fencing, stacked stone fireplace and islands, customs cabinetry, granite, new stainless appliances, tankless water heater and moreâ€¦Amazing private courtyard for entertaining or relaxing.

2682 Maple Grove Rd, Dickson, 37055 4 Beds 7 Baths | $2,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,391 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Gorgeous private hilltop estate located just west of Nashville. Thoughtful design throughout. Gourmet kitchen, two main level suites each with laundry facilities. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms each with a bath & shared laundry. Two bonus areas, a craft room and an interior expansion/storage area. The basement level has a huge recreational area, exercise room, media room, laundry & safe room. Gated on 58 fenced acres. 2 ponds. Please see feature sheet. Elevator services all floors. Built 2014

1244 Westfield Rd, Dickson, 37055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $334,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2016

This home is all about the location and is nestled back In on a private 1+ acre lot just a few minutes from downtown Dickson. There is a 2 car garage as well as a large storage shed that stays with the home. There are 2 spacious covered decks to entertain on or just enjoy a good book. Farmhouse sink, beautiful granite and custom cabinets in the kitchen. the tile and hardwood floors make it low maintenance and you.

