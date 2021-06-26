Take a look at these homes on the Immokalee market now

(Immokalee, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Immokalee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2307 Kean Ct, Naples, 34117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,501 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Bright, light and airy, move in ready, 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home, newly painted interior walls, ceilings, woodwork and doors with new hardware throughout. Exterior painted in 2019. Kitchen boasts beautiful new granite countertops and new glass tile backsplash. A new roof was installed in 2019. New LG stainless-steel appliances include: refrigerator, microwave, range and dishwasher. Updated LED interior lighting fixtures throughout. New luxury vinyl flooring, baseboards and ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. Both bathrooms have new LED vanity lights and new toilets. Upgrades continue to the exterior, where lanai has new lighting. The garage has also been painted and speckled paint applied to the floor. New landscaping completes the crisp new look. Minutes to Gulf beaches, dining and shopping.

For open house information, contact Carl Louis Rushford, Downing Frye Realty Inc. at 239-261-2244

1098 Jackson Ct, Immokalee, 34142 4 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2020

POPULAR MODEL "ORQUIDEA" OFFERING 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777

3935 Se 24Th Ave Se, Other City - In The State Of Florida, 34117 2 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2001

RARE opportunity RANCH 5.8 ACRES. High quality log home barn and water FRONT outdoor kitchen cabana. Ad another home to this estate compound. Waterfront , Corral, Barn. Custom Riverfront Cabana outdoor kitchen. This property has it all build another amazing home on this property make THIS AMAZING OPPORTUNITY a Grand estate.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Lena, The Keyes Company at 954-467-0105

1120 Hamilton St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "FIESTA" OFFERING 3 BEDROOMS, DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES , WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777