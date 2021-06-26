Top homes for sale in Clinton

(Clinton, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clinton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

34 W Faison Avenue, Turkey, 28393 4 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to 34 W Faison Avenue!This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for your growing family. The fenced in backyard is ideal for your four legged friends to roam. This home offers a large master suite with walk-in closet, and you will love the large garden tub in the master bath. Schedule your showing today to check it out for yourself!

For open house information, contact Haley Fussell, Coldwell Banker Alliance Group Realty at 910-455-2977

13853 Spiveys Corner Highway, Newton Grove, 28366 3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,435 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautifully renovated home. A luxurious combination of bamboo, tile, and marble flooring throughout the home. Spacious kitchen with upgrades, gorgeous family room, and peaceful master suite. Stunning, open front deck perfect for relaxing. This home is move in ready. Excellent location between Clinton and Dunn on hard-to-find half acre lot. Easy access to I 95. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Steven Burnett, KW Realty Platinum at 919-275-5597

1004 Sampson Acres, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 2 Baths | $71,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Great country living with three bedrooms, eat in kitchen, two out buildings and huge metal carport. Lake view of Sampson Acres lake across the street. Convenient to Newton Grove, Clinton and Dunn. GREAT!!!!!!

For open house information, contact Paula Hooven, Hooven Inc Real Estate at 919-332-8889