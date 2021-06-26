Check out these homes for sale in Dyersburg now

(Dyersburg, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dyersburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1477 Locust Grove, Newbern, 38059 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1954

3 bed/1 bath home on 0.76 acres. New laminate hardwood flooring in all rooms except for bathroom. All appliances included.

For open house information, contact Debra Ann Kee, Town and Country at 731-668-7000

2112 Crowne Heights Dr., Newbern, 38059 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Crowne Pointe Subdivision! Excellent 4 Bedroom 2 Bath custom home in Newbern. Awesome fenced backyard with an amazing covered patio that is great for entertaining or relaxing with the family. Large living room. formal dining , eat in kitchen, and much more. A Bonus storm shelter in the garage and work shop. Call Hunter for your showing. 731-445-9998

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

2685 Ward, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This one won't last long!! Outstanding 3BR 2BA home in a conveniently located, great family neighborhood. Home has very nice hardwood flooring in the large living room & extra wide hallway. The kitchen has tile flooring & that much-needed cabinet space along with plenty of counter space work-area with extra serving bar. The spacious laundry room has tile flooring & is separate. There is a nice deck, fenced yard, and playhouse for the kiddos! Check this one out before it is gone! Call Elaine 731-676-7125.

For open house information, contact Elaine Slaughter, All-Star Real Estate at 731-285-1224

604 Ford Street, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,915 Square Feet | Built in 1950

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Great family home sits on a beautiful lot on an established street in the heart of Dyersburg! Custom built home and well maintained tri-level home.

For open house information, contact Claire White, Four Seasons Realty at 731-286-1234