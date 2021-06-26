Check out these homes for sale in Brenham now

(Brenham, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brenham will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1011 Fannin Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $256,610 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Alpine is a single-story, 1508 approximate square foot, 3/2/2 home. This layout features a separate dining space that leads to an open kitchen. Bedroom 1 is located off the family room & features a large functional bathroom with a double vanity & spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Other Features include: 9' ceilings, granite counter tops in the kitchen & SS appliances. Enjoy added security in your new home with "Home is Connected" features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. Use your new Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home.

2402 East Rosedale Drive, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,626 Square Feet | Built in None

Built in 2001 in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Brenham. Major renovation in 2013 by Brenham customer home builder, Rob Winkelman. Beautiful home featuring open concept has 2626 square feet of living space and sits on a generous sized 0.66-acre treed lot. Features include hardwood floors, Plantation shutters, custom inset cabinets, luxury rohl bridge kitchen sink faucet, Kohler porcelain farmhouse sink, white granite countertops, new in 2013 stainless-steel appliances, double wall oven, walk in pantry, sprinkler system, screened in back porch, 2 car garage plus extra garage storage, water well, attached shop, fenced in backyard. This home is move in ready. A complete list of the renovations is available. Downstairs: Master Bedroom and bath, living area, kitchen, dining, flex space currently being used for a play area was previously used as home office space, utility room with sink, half bath and screened in porch. Upstairs: 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, flex space that is currently used as play room & exercise room. If you are looking for a home that is move in ready, you will not want to miss this opportunity. Homes on Rosedale Drive rarely become available. Very quiet neighborhood and low traffic street, it is a very special find! Call today to make an appointment to view this very attractive Brenham property and make it your new home!

1707 Shady Lane, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 4 Baths | $574,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,175 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Located on the majestic tree-lined Shady Lane, this 4/4 traditional home is reminiscent of the homes you?ve dreamed of from classic movies. The floor plan offers privacy and flexibility, with 2 bedrooms up, 2 down, 3 with ensuite bathrooms, and all on a split plan. Sunny formals and a cozy family room with a fireplace that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room complete the first level. Upstairs, you'll find a game room and guest bath in addition to the 2 bedrooms, including one with an ensuite. Outdoors boasts beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered entertaining area, complete with a serving bar and TV, a large 2 car garage, and lots of room for parking. Don?t miss this rare opportunity to own a home in the highly desired Walnut Hill neighborhood!

1405 Lee Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Warm and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a shady lot located on a quiet street. The home has many great features including faux wood blinds, abundant storage, roof replaced in 2016, 2 year old CHA with 10 year warranty, updated breaker box, commercial grade waterproof, wood-like vinyl flooring, foam insulation in attic. The kitchen/dining is open and spacious with separate cook top and oven, a cozy breakfast nook and coffee bar/serving buffet. The kitchen cabinets have been updated so you have abundant storage. The refrigerator can stay with the home and the dishwasher is approximately 7 months old. The master bedroom is over-sized with an on-suite bath. There is plenty of room for a king size bed plus your dressers. The other 2 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. French doors from the kitchen lead to the back yard with a patio area, storage building and wood fencing. The seller will consider selling most furniture in the home.

