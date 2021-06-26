Coos Bay-curious? These homes are on the market

(Coos Bay, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coos Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

824 S 5Th St, Coos Bay, 97420 4 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,074 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Two homes in one! Wonderful investment opportunity in the heart of Coos Bay. 2 craftsman-style homes in the most charming & peaceful neighborhood near schools, shops, parks, and restaurants! So many opportunities with this property! Live in one and rent the other. Create a sweet Bed and Breakfast, or generate cash-flow by renting out both houses! Two separate electrical boxes as well as two separate services for water, trash service and cable.

69238 Beaver Loop Rd, North Bend, 97459 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1982

2BD/2BA. Very private. Level lot with large workshop. Plenty of room for gardening and fruit trees. Home had roof and windows replaced within about the last 10 years. Stone BBQ pit. Plenty of room for toy parking. Close proximity to Spinreal for dune riding. Information not guaranteed, BUYER to verify.

1109 Central Ave, Coos Bay, 97420 5 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,428 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Located blocks from Mingus Park, the summer Farmer's Market and the Boardwalk, this 1920's beauty is a piece of Coos Bay history!

63758 Mullen Rd, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Cabin | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1991

1 2 3 4 POSSIBLE RENTAL UNITS GREAT 1991 MANUFACTURED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME THEN A 648+- SF COTTAGE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH PLUS A STUDIO UNIT AND A GARAGE, WHAT POTENTIAL FOR LARGE EXTENDED FAMILY OR RENTAL INVESTMENT

