On the hunt for a home in Twentynine Palms? These houses are on the market

(Twentynine Palms, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Twentynine Palms will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6608 Bullion Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Here's a rare opportunity to turn a hillside desert property WITH VIEWS into your dream home or the next most popular Airbnb / rental property! The gorgeous desert city views is what makes this property EXTRA special (its one you really have to see to appreciate). This adorable house on a hill overlooks the town of 29 Palms and is located less than 15 mins to Joshua Tree National Park, downtown, schools, restaurants, the Marine Corps Base, Tortoise Rock Casino & more. Nicely situated on a corner lot, this home features 1,376 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms AND the vacant lot right behind the property is being offered as part of this sale APN: 0617-042-07 (combined lots totaling around .4 acres). Some of the renovations have already been completed for you! Like the lovely wood-like laminate flooring, new light fixtures & granite kitchen countertops. Not to mention the indoor laundry room and lovely living room fireplace to cozy up next to on those chilly winter nights. In the front you'll find a large covered patio with ample space to entertain, BBQ or relax around a fire pit and enjoy the quiet, starry desert nights. With a creative vision and some personal touches, this property has unlimited potential. Schedule a showing today & let the desert's allure do the rest. Your new home or weekend retreat awaits!

6076 Sunburst Street, Joshua Tree, 92252 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great opportunity! Joshua tree 3 bedroom 2 bath with attached 2 car garage on oversize lot. Properties sale is Subject to probate approval. Owner died in property by natural causes. Title shows 2+2, 3rd bedroom does not have a closet.

84189 Diamond Bar Road, 29 Palms, 92277 1 Bed 2 Baths | $109,000 | Cabin | 616 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Next service 100 miles......... You may run out of gas. You get scared. As if someone punched your gut. The saliva in your mouth gets moist. You become confused. As if you’re lost. But you keep going......... For some strange reason you’re intrigued. And there’s no turning back. It's as if you’re going to find something. Something special. And you do. You find peace, solace, isolation, quiet. And you find yourself. Welcome to Wonder Valley........ The stars are worth the price of admission. (Property includes: Power connected to the grid, hauled water tank, two bathrooms with septic, 5 acres next to tons of Government Land, fenced lot, 2 gates, large upstairs windows with amazing views of the mountains, storage container and next to the only business in Wonder Valley: The Palm Restaurant. And if you haven't been there, you should go.) CASH ONLY. Unless you can find someone to finance it.

5922 Regino Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,145 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Sweet home in excellent condition in one of 29 Palms' most favored neighborhoods, one of the few with sidewalks and gutters throughout. With a Spainish tile type roof and a large Palo Verde tree in the front, this house is such a gem, more recently constructed than most. Features a fenced-in backyard, two car garage, covered slab patio, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included, natural gas heating and central air conditioning, this is a very livable house. Close to all shopping in town and the 29 Palms Marine base. Also close to Joshua Tree National Park and everything the High Desert has to offer. Come take a look, excellent value at this price.

