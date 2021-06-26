Check out these homes on the Evansville market now

(Evansville, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Evansville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7233 Oak Grove Road, Newburgh, 47630 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Want to live in the city with all of the convenience of Shopping and Restaurants but with the fill of the country? Then this maybe the home for you. The backyard is great for entertaining and maybe a little bit of family football. The living has hardwood floors and has plenty of space. The kitchen has nice cabinets and appliances. The basement gives you lots of extra living space.

For open house information, contact Yvonne Woodburn, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

407 N Morton Avenue, Evansville, 47711 3 Beds 1 Bath | $58,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Rental occupied home that offers immediate income on closing day. The home has been partially updated and converted part of the upstairs into an additional bedroom. Current tenant pays $650 per month plus all utilities and has a lease expiration June 30, 2022. Property sold "As Is".

For open house information, contact Richard MacPherson, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

8218 Nolia Lane, Newburgh, 47630 3 Beds 3 Baths | $278,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 2020

End Unit in our brand-new Newburgh townhome development offering luxury home craftsmanship with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a bonus room, and a privacy-fenced backyard with a patio. Built by CAC Development, high standards and exceptional quality are evident in every room. The great room features 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and engineered wood flooring. The arched doorway leads to the kitchen with granite counters, castled crown-topped cabinetry, stainless appliances, an island, and a pantry. The master bedroom, with a walk-in, closet has a private full bath. On the main level are two additional bedrooms, one which could be used as a sunroom, a full bath, and a laundry room. Upstairs is an over-sized bonus room and walk-in floored attic storage for your convenience. Outdoors you will discover a privacy-fenced backyard with a large exposed aggregate patio and the attached 2.5-car garage. Association fees are only $150 per year. This is an end unit. Interior and dormer units available with endless customization options. Photos are of similar construction, not actual unit.

For open house information, contact Peggy Forbes, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-479-0801

7517 Adams Avenue, Evansville, 47715 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Beautiful mature trees and landscaping surround this 3-bedroom, 2-bath home tucked away on a large lot on Evansville's East Side. The front door opens to a spacious sun-drenched living room and eat-in kitchen with access to the sprawling deck in the backyard that is perfect for outdoor dining. The master suite also opens to the deck, and features an over-sized master bath and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bath complete the main level. Downstairs is an enormous family room, an office that could serve as a fourth bedroom, and a very generous laundry room with storage. In addition to the deck over-looking the back yard, there is a storage shed and spacious garage that is perfect for an outdoor workshop or hobby room, with attached carport. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Marc Hoeppner, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-479-0801