Check out these homes on the Picayune market now

(Picayune, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Picayune. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

161 Woodland Road, Carriere, 39426 5 Beds 3 Baths | $266,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,186 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Spacious home on 3.74 acres just hit the market in Carriere, MS! This roomy home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 3,186 sf of living space. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace from the living room or a round of pool in the game room (pool table included). Horses, livestock and chickens are welcomed in this non-restrictive community. Ready to start your homestead journey? This is it! Enjoy the peaceful scenery from your front porch, or listen to the passing water in the shallow creek from the back patio. There is plenty of space for projects or parking in 3-car carport. Move-in ready!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Traina, Core Alliance Realty at 601-749-1900

61 Highpoint Dr, Carriere, 39426 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,457 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Hurrication (Hurricane Vacation) Home? Forever Home? This beautiful property is situated on a lake with 4.4 beautiful rolling acres to play on! The home has over 6000 Sq Feet under beam!!! Large kitchen is open to living & dining area which is perfect for gatherings! Main house has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Large master suite, bonus room, formal dining room & 2 car garage. Cottage has 2 bedrooms with full kitchen, living area & full bath. Covered back porch is perfect to drink your morning coffee & soak in the peace & quite on the lake! Electricity &water is run to dock!! Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Michelle Leleux, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

43 Meadow Path Cir, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $181,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New constructed home with 3 bedroom with 2 bath home with 2 car garage in nice subdivision.

For open house information, contact Buddy G Adams, Regional Realty Group, LLC at 228-586-0001

34 Verna Roche Dr., Carriere, 39426 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,521 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Peaceful Country living with easy access to the interstate! This charming 3bd 2bt home is nestled in the woods off of a private drive with nothing but the chickens to be heard. Enjoy the outdoor space while you BBQ on the deck and the kids fish from the shared pond! The interior of the home features scored concrete floors (easy clean up) a very comfy floor plan and plenty of storage. Side note** the attic area was actually framed to be a 2 story so with a little creativity you could double your space! PRC School district! Call today to make this your Home Sweet Home!

For open house information, contact Angela Chambliss, Valente Real Estate, LLC at 601-799-3477