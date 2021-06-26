Check out these homes on the Salinas market now

(Salinas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salinas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1776 Mescal St, Seaside, 93955 4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,141 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Any day can feel like a vacation when you live in a beautiful coastal home. The desirable hilltop location provides ample opportunity to relax and make the most of a sunny Seaside day. You can take in the magic of Monterey Bay through the wide, sweeping living room windows; cool down under the shady oasis of the majestic Palm Tree, or sip on some fresh-squeezed lemonade in the tranquility of your private gazebo. Amenities abound inside as well: stainless steel appliances and a sleek island in the kitchen; a warm, rustic fireplace reminiscent of a castle's hearth; spacious counters and double sinks in both of the full bathrooms. The backyard is paved for easy care and convenience, and also gives you the ideal setup to host the best BBQ party of the summer. Even with all of these desirable features, this property's location may just be its best one: schools, parks, shopping centers, Highway 1, and the world-famous shores of Monterey Bay are just a few minutes away.

208 Loma Dr, Salinas, 93906 2 Beds 1 Bath | $529,900 | Single Family Residence | 863 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking to down size? Or maybe a turn key starter home? Look no further!! This cozy home is move in ready and is tastefully updated. As soon as you walk up to the home you'll notice the nice light green stucco finish on the exterior and the front porch that is perfect for a small coffee table and set of chairs. Stepping into the home you'll notice the nice oak colored laminate flooring, recess lighting, and the fresh coat of paint making it feel light, bright, and airy. As you make your way into the dining area the floors become a nice darker tile and looking into the kitchen you're wowed by the beautiful granite countertops. The bathroom features nice subway tile in the shower and all around the room giving it an updated contemporary feel. The sink and vanity are brought together by the same beautiful granite countertop matching the kitchen. And the back yard....WoW! It's huge! Perfect for keeping your pets happy, for gardening, or for the kiddos to run around and play.

1517 N 1St St, Salinas, 93906 3 Beds 2 Baths | $629,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,505 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This stunning 3 bedroom & 2 bath home has been tastefully updated throughout. It sits on a large corner lot with beautiful curb appeal. You are greeted with a large open concept living room to dinning area & kitchen. The living room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a wood burning fireplace & plenty of windows to flood the space with natural light. Off of the living room you find the dining/eating area with sliding door access to the back yard. A breakfast bar connects the dining/eating area to the updated kitchen. The kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops & plenty of counter top & storage space. Other features included freshly painted interior & exterior, updated baths, laminate flooring throughout, roof installed about 5 years ago, manual sprinklers in front & back yard. Home is conveniently located near dining, schools, library, shopping & more.

1100 Pacific St, Monterey, 93940 7 Beds 8 Baths | $1,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,074 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Opportunity awaits! Located in the Monte Regio/Peter's Gate community, sits a Mediterranean multi-use property! Zoned to allow 24 hour non-medical residential care for Daycare services. 7 bedroom suites and an additional half bath. Each bedroom has access to outside patio areas. The circular drive, mature trees and arched doorway welcome you while the vaulted ceiling, bull-nosed plaster walls & charming fireplace beckon you to linger. So many possibilities with 7 bedrooms with private bathrooms and thermostats, 3 patios, and 3 separate entrances: a private residence, a vacation home for large/multi-families or its most recent use as an assisted living facility.

