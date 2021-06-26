Lancaster-curious? These homes are on the market

(Lancaster, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lancaster. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

38124 Pioneer Drive, Palmdale, 93552 4 Beds 3 Baths | $559,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,661 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for a spacious home, look no more. This beautiful property features 4 spacious bedrooms plus den/office downstairs, 3 bathrooms. Family room, dining room, living room plus bonus area (gaming), spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dual oven, countertop stove, recessed lighting in throughout, fireplace in family room and dual sided fireplace in master bedroom, spacious master bedroom with retreat, separate shower and jetted tub in master bedroom, all bedrooms are spacious and have recessed ceiling lights, huge loft (gameroom) upstairs. This home is ready to move in.

37811 Boxthorn Street, Palmdale, 93552 4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Exceptional 1982 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in quite Palmdale well established neighborhood. Seller has just completed upgrading all flooring and interior paint in neutral colors and all new appliances. This beautiful home is now ready to view and sell. Home offers double door entry, ample kitchen counter and cabinet space, Formal living room, dining room. Cozy family room with fireplace opening to covered patio and nicely mature landscaped rear yard. Plenty of room in 3 car garage with easy in house access. Come see what affordability offers.

6105 W Avenue K1, Lancaster, 93536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,853 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Single story Westside Lancaster home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms & 1,853sf of living space. Formal living & dining area, family room with cozy fireplace, kitchen with dining area, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a center island with breakfast bar & pantry. The home features a spacious master bedroom with an attached bath and a large walk-in closet. Property is low maintenance desert-scaped front & rear with a front porch, covered patio in back, block wall fencing, 2 car attached garage with direct access and roll up doors.

418 Makin Avenue, Palmdale, 93551 3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Located in the prestigious Antelope Valley Country Club, this beautiful single story offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,566 Square feet of living space. Cast in stucco and shielded by a tile roof, the property contains a formal living area, open family room, and off kitchen dining, with additional dining space provided via the kitchen's breakfast bar. Speaking of the kitchen, it features Corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances/sink, and light wood cabinetry. The chef's station also gives way to an unobstructed view of the fireplace in the family room and the residence's rear yard.Some of the home's additional whistles include upgraded flooring, a master suite w/mirrored wardrobe, central air and heat (as well as fans throughout), two car garage, block wall fencing, and a lot size of over 9,000 square feet. This one will not last!

