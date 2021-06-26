Take a look at these homes on the market in Wilmington

(Wilmington, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wilmington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

522 S Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, 28403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Condominium | 892 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This charming condo is conveniently located in central Wilmington, in walking distance to UNCW and only ten minute drive from Wrightsville beach. This quante 2 bed 2 bathroom condo has updated floors throughout and will come with washer dryer fridge stove/oven and dish washer. This condo boosts and private/screened back porch with a serene view of greenage, perfect for that peaceful morning cup of coffee. Set your appointment today this charming condo will not last long

For open house information, contact Domin & Schwartz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage-Midtown at 910-799-3435

116 Kel Ash Road, Rocky Point, 28457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Surround yourself in nature and privacy by purchasing over an acre and half of well-maintained land. Whether you are looking to build or update the existing property there's plenty of opportunity to explore. Through a gated entrance you will discover a 3 bedroom 2 bath single wide manufactured home that is being sold as is, complete with an attached privacy deck, multiple outbuildings, carports and a workshop that is ideal for storage or work! An irrigation system, wired sheds, gazebo, washer/dryer, refrigerator and generator are all included in the purchase. The outdoors are yours to explore as this home is conveniently located near the Cape Fear river and the Holly Shelter Game Land that is ideal for bird watching, hiking, and hunting.

For open house information, contact Aimee Freeman, Keller Williams Realty at 910-399-3135

1225 Lt. Congleton Road, Wilmington, 28409 3 Beds 2 Baths | $394,957 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Congleton Farms is a natural gas community with large homesites just minutes to downtown Wilmington and the beach! The Fairchild is a one-story, Craftsman-style home that features three bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen has a large peninsula with bar top which is open to the family room and an arched pass-through leads to the formal dining room. The primary suite overlooks the back yard and also has access to the screened in covered porch. The primary features a large walk-in closet, linen and water closet. The secondary bedrooms share a full bath and are adjacent to the laundry room. This home includes a fireplace in the family room, LVP flooring in main areas and quartz countertops.

For open house information, contact Colleen Collins, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage at 910-799-3435

601 Highgreen Drive, Wilmington, 28411 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,374 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Welcome home! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch sits on a large corner lot in sought after Bayshore Estates. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with real hardwood flooring that flows into the eat-in kitchen. Chefs will enjoy the appliance package and tons of cabinet space. A cozy living room includes a gas-log fireplace for those winter nights. You will love the covered screened-in porch to enjoy the lush wooded backyard. If you are a boater or kayaker, Bayshore has a boat ramp on Pages Creek to avoid the busy public ramps! Conveniently located close to Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Porters Neck shopping and restaurants. You do not want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact Kraig D Marquis, Keller Williams Realty at 910-777-2200