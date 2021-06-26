Check out these Erie homes on the market

(Erie, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Erie. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2111 Roberts Road, Erie, 16510 2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Open floor plan with the opportunity to finish however you’d prefer! Has newer windows, updated full bath, first floor laundry, clean and spacious! Sits on a full, dry basement. Detached two car garage. Large lot with tons of room and a fire pit off of the deck.

For open house information, contact Logan Therasse, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

2309 Nagle Road, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1971

One owner home with many nice updates. Roof, replacement windows, kitchen with silestone counter tops, new covered patio. Beautiful family room added in 1987. Bright and sunny with vaulted beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Immaculate partially finished basement with bilco doors to exterior. All on a beautifully landscaped almost half acre lot that borders the woods.

For open house information, contact Linda Miklinski, RE/MAX Real Estate Group East at 814-898-3558

4804 Wolf Road, Erie, 16505 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 2002

AWESOME NEW PRICE! Spectacular location & extremely well-maintained! All hardwood flrs, tons of built-ins & In-law suite w/LR, BR & bath. Finished LL has wet bar, family rm w/WBFP, exercise room & full bath w/steam shower. Amazing rebuilt barn has a fully-applianced kitchen, shower bath, bonus room & killer man cave w/floor-to-ceiling stone WBFP plus tons of storage. Inground pool has huge patio w/kitchenette. New roof '19, 2 newer furnaces w/AC. Whole house generator. Deeded beach access too!

For open house information, contact Lisa Rubino, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

4223 Four Seasons Trail, Erie, 16506 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1998

NOTE: 1st APPOINTMENT SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021, 4p. . THREE BEDROOM, THREE FULL BATHROOM RANCH STYLE HOME. GREAT FLOW AND FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN IS FULLY APPLIANCED AND OFFERS ISLAND AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. KITCHEN DINING AREA WALKS OUT TO FOUR SEASONS SUNROOM WHICH WALKS OUT TO SPACIOUS DECK WITH OVERVIEW OF SECLUDED BACK YARD. FINISHED BASEMENT HAS ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM AND 'L' SHAPED FLEX LIVING AREA. PATERNITI BUILDERS, CLOSING EARLY SEPT IF POSSIBLE

For open house information, contact Marsha Marsh, Marsha Marsh RES Peach at 814-866-8840