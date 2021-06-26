Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Check out these Erie homes on the market

Posted by 
Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 14 days ago

(Erie, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Erie. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZQc6_0ag7KUfP00

2111 Roberts Road, Erie, 16510

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Open floor plan with the opportunity to finish however you’d prefer! Has newer windows, updated full bath, first floor laundry, clean and spacious! Sits on a full, dry basement. Detached two car garage. Large lot with tons of room and a fire pit off of the deck.

For open house information, contact Logan Therasse, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-156757)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxFkc_0ag7KUfP00

2309 Nagle Road, Erie, 16510

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1971

One owner home with many nice updates. Roof, replacement windows, kitchen with silestone counter tops, new covered patio. Beautiful family room added in 1987. Bright and sunny with vaulted beamed ceiling and gas fireplace. Immaculate partially finished basement with bilco doors to exterior. All on a beautifully landscaped almost half acre lot that borders the woods.

For open house information, contact Linda Miklinski, RE/MAX Real Estate Group East at 814-898-3558

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-156143)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0dFn_0ag7KUfP00

4804 Wolf Road, Erie, 16505

5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 2002

AWESOME NEW PRICE! Spectacular location & extremely well-maintained! All hardwood flrs, tons of built-ins & In-law suite w/LR, BR & bath. Finished LL has wet bar, family rm w/WBFP, exercise room & full bath w/steam shower. Amazing rebuilt barn has a fully-applianced kitchen, shower bath, bonus room & killer man cave w/floor-to-ceiling stone WBFP plus tons of storage. Inground pool has huge patio w/kitchenette. New roof '19, 2 newer furnaces w/AC. Whole house generator. Deeded beach access too!

For open house information, contact Lisa Rubino, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-156571)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCsY3_0ag7KUfP00

4223 Four Seasons Trail, Erie, 16506

3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1998

NOTE: 1st APPOINTMENT SUNDAY, JUNE 13, 2021, 4p. . THREE BEDROOM, THREE FULL BATHROOM RANCH STYLE HOME. GREAT FLOW AND FLOOR PLAN. KITCHEN IS FULLY APPLIANCED AND OFFERS ISLAND AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. KITCHEN DINING AREA WALKS OUT TO FOUR SEASONS SUNROOM WHICH WALKS OUT TO SPACIOUS DECK WITH OVERVIEW OF SECLUDED BACK YARD. FINISHED BASEMENT HAS ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM AND 'L' SHAPED FLEX LIVING AREA. PATERNITI BUILDERS, CLOSING EARLY SEPT IF POSSIBLE

For open house information, contact Marsha Marsh, Marsha Marsh RES Peach at 814-866-8840

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157284)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
234
Followers
276
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Bath, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Agresti Real Estate#Built Ins In#Br Bath#Ll#Ac#Sunroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy