Check out these homes for sale in Oceanside now

(Oceanside, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oceanside. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2223 Camino Robledo, Carlsbad, 92009 6 Beds 3 Baths | $1,675,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,201 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy Views from this Stunning Contemporary home on a private corner lot. Enter into an entry/living room with soaring ceilings and an abundance of windows creating a home awash with natural light. Open floor plan flows seamlessly and opens to the back patio and private, quiet yard. Perfect for indoor outdoor entertaining. Upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, walk in pantry and plenty of cabinets. Kitchen opens to a large family room with a fireplace for great room entertaining. 6 bedrooms and 3 full baths with 2 bedrooms and a full bath conveniently located downstairs. Spacious master bedroom w/ private balcony, sweeping views of the valley. Large master bath and huge walk in closet. Situated above the neighbors for vast views and privacy. Excellent location, short walk to award winning Elementary, close to desirable La Costa Canyon High, stroll to the FORUM great shopping and restaurants. La Costa Valley Club includes junior olympic pool, spa, wading pool, lighted tennis courts, fitness center, and clubhouse. Close to beaches, world class golf, trails and parks. This home has it ALL and is located in the highly sought after location!

For open house information, contact Raini Gordy, Windermere Homes & Estates at 858-523-9252

1352 Palomar Pl, Vista, 92084 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Fantastic opportunity to call this home. Great community, perfectly located close to entertainment, schools, and freeways. Highly upgraded and updated home - gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, updated bathrooms also enjoy granite countertops. Great layout perfect for family fun or entertaining friends and neighbors.

For open house information, contact David Rudd, Keller Williams Carmel Valley at 858-720-1900

2945 E Barnwell, Oceanside, 92054 3 Beds 3 Baths | $699,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 1961

This adorable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has several charming features. From the large open family room that is open to the well appointed kitchen with new appliances, to the spacious fenced back yard, as well as the large master bedroom and bathroom. Being just minutes from the 76, 15 and Oceanside Pier makes it a very accessible location.

For open house information, contact Brad Seaman, Keller Williams Realty at 858-413-2144

1019 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, 92054 2 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Condominium | 1,225 Square Feet | Built in 2008

RESORT STYLE AMENITIES AND FANTASTIC LOCATION await you from this amazing ocean view development of Seacliff. This wonderful condo offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1,225 sf of living space plus a large balcony with amazing views of the ocean, sunset and large relaxing pool. An exceptional floor plan lends itself to the extensive view windows all around bringing in lots of light throughout. The large open kitchen with bar seating showcases rich wood finishes, granite counters, stainless appliances, beautiful wood flooring & inside laundry. Just remodeled with new neutral carpeting & paint with custom baseboards and crown molding. This beautifully maintained community offers a large heated pool/spa, BBQ's and fire pits, fabulous state of the art fitness center and lovely clubhouse with kitchenette. Fully secured building with underground parking, 2 assigned parking spaces in a secure lot with secure locked storage area. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views and magnificent sunsets from the outdoor poo/spa area, fire pits and BBQ's. Just a very short walk to the shore from inside the complex along a well maintained walking/biking trail which guides your steps to the sand, lagoon and the exciting harbor atmosphere where you will enjoy the the water, waves, boats, activities and fabulous cuisine. Don't miss this opportunity to have it all!

For open house information, contact Cheri Harris, Windermere Homes & Estates at 760-729-2900