Top homes for sale in Port St Lucie

(Port St Lucie, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Port St Lucie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

902 Diane Dr, Port St. Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Come take a look at this lovely home in the community of River's Edge. Home has an open floorplan and volume ceilings and features conversation pit with wet bar and a working fireplace. Laminate flooring runs through living areas while carpeting is in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and closet pantry. Master suite has dual sinks, oversized walk-in shower, and water closet. Step outside the family room and you will find a covered, screened-in patio, in addition to a private courtyard located off the master suite and dining room. As an added bonus, this home is in a community with a very LOW HOA and No Rentals Allowed!

365 Se Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie, 34983 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful sense of privacy, 6 foot fence, surrounded by tropical fruit and nut trees as well as bamboo etc. Sidewalks, City lights, just about everything close in walking distance (swimming pool, tennis courts, library, fire department, police department, wonderful parks for just about everything, stores, shopping and bus tran.). House has standing metal roof category 3. Brand new fridge, hot water heater, washer, and other new items such as large toilet, sink and showerhead.

3 Espanola Lane, Port St. Lucie, 34952 2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Mobile Home | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This gorgeous 2/2 mobile home located in the 55+ community of Spanish Lakes One needs a new owner. It is in immaculate condition with laminate flooring, huge living room, new Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closets in both bedrooms and new french doors with inset blinds that look out onto your huge screened-in porch. It has indoor laundry, large living room and jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Central AC is only 5 years old and asphalt shingle roof is less than 3 years old. Call today to schedule your private showing.

117 Se Via Sangro, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Come see this custom 3/2.5/2 CBS home in the lovely gated community of Rivella. This home was originally a model for the community. Solid doors, tray ceilings, crown molding, impact windows/doors, marble floor downstairs, and brazilian wood floor upstairs will not disappoint. Step outside of the 2nd floor main suite onto a balcony overlooking the the beautiful custom pool/spa. Complete privacy behind the pool and spa area with an expansive preserve backdrop. Custom designed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful master suite offering a separate shower and spa with dual sinks. AC was replaced in 2018. Freshly painted exterior and 1st floor. Furniture negotiable.

