Port Saint Lucie, FL

Top homes for sale in Port St Lucie

Port St Lucie Times
 14 days ago

(Port St Lucie, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Port St Lucie than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmDcn_0ag7KStx00

902 Diane Dr, Port St. Lucie, 34952

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,352 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Come take a look at this lovely home in the community of River's Edge. Home has an open floorplan and volume ceilings and features conversation pit with wet bar and a working fireplace. Laminate flooring runs through living areas while carpeting is in bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and closet pantry. Master suite has dual sinks, oversized walk-in shower, and water closet. Step outside the family room and you will find a covered, screened-in patio, in addition to a private courtyard located off the master suite and dining room. As an added bonus, this home is in a community with a very LOW HOA and No Rentals Allowed!

For open house information, contact Ana Orge, Keller Williams Realty SW at 954-237-0400

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A10955038)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WE5Zn_0ag7KStx00

365 Se Airoso Blvd, Port St. Lucie, 34983

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautiful sense of privacy, 6 foot fence, surrounded by tropical fruit and nut trees as well as bamboo etc. Sidewalks, City lights, just about everything close in walking distance (swimming pool, tennis courts, library, fire department, police department, wonderful parks for just about everything, stores, shopping and bus tran.). House has standing metal roof category 3. Brand new fridge, hot water heater, washer, and other new items such as large toilet, sink and showerhead.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, HomeCoin.com at 888-400-2513

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAORFL-A11052376)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXSwR_0ag7KStx00

3 Espanola Lane, Port St. Lucie, 34952

2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Mobile Home | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This gorgeous 2/2 mobile home located in the 55+ community of Spanish Lakes One needs a new owner. It is in immaculate condition with laminate flooring, huge living room, new Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closets in both bedrooms and new french doors with inset blinds that look out onto your huge screened-in porch. It has indoor laundry, large living room and jacuzzi tub in the master bath. Central AC is only 5 years old and asphalt shingle roof is less than 3 years old. Call today to schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Linda Fritts, A&A INTERNATIONAL REALTY GROUP LLC at 772-240-5206

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11002923)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaZwN_0ag7KStx00

117 Se Via Sangro, Port Saint Lucie, 34952

3 Beds 3 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Come see this custom 3/2.5/2 CBS home in the lovely gated community of Rivella. This home was originally a model for the community. Solid doors, tray ceilings, crown molding, impact windows/doors, marble floor downstairs, and brazilian wood floor upstairs will not disappoint. Step outside of the 2nd floor main suite onto a balcony overlooking the the beautiful custom pool/spa. Complete privacy behind the pool and spa area with an expansive preserve backdrop. Custom designed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful master suite offering a separate shower and spa with dual sinks. AC was replaced in 2018. Freshly painted exterior and 1st floor. Furniture negotiable.

For open house information, contact David Wetz, The Keyes Company - Jensen Beach at 772-225-2222

Copyright © 2021 Martin County REALTORS® of the Treasure Coast, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAMCFL-M20027622)

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

