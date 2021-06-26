Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Check out these Huntsville homes on the market

Posted by 
Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 14 days ago

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2keQ40_0ag7KR1E00

167 Heritage Brook Drive Nw, Madison, 35757

4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bella - featuring four bedrooms, two full baths and a versatile flex room, this floor plan has maintained its status as a favorite for years! The main living area is open and spacious, including the kitchen with an eat-in dining area and large kitchen island overlooking a dramatic great room. The flex room not only offers a host of possibilities but extra space. The isolated Owners' Suite has an en-suite glamour bathroom with a double sink vanity. Three secondary bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom. Covered front porch and a covered back porch help to make this plan everything you could need or want!

For open house information, contact Sara Jane Phillips - Maple Ridge D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70031-1932)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JD2ah_0ag7KR1E00

164 Foothill Court, Madison, 35758

4 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Escape to paradise?Your new Madison City home on 1.83 private, peaceful, wooded acres. Approximately $70,000 in professional landscaping with three ponds, waterfalls, a fire pit, multiple decks, a boardwalk, sitting areas & more greet you. This truly unique home is a must see. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, master on first floor, bonus room up, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft & more upstairs. Interior of home completely renovated right down to the studs in 2011-2012 with all new appliances, windows, electrical, light fixtures, HVAC and more. New paint, granite countertops in the kitchen, carpet, encapsulated crawlspace, driveway & more all done in 2020 and 2021.

For open house information, contact Robert Hussey, Keller Williams - Madison at 256-319-3700

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11660592)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334Xgf_0ag7KR1E00

7033 Regency Lane, Huntsville, 35748

4 Beds 4 Baths | $314,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in None

The Deauville II is a popular 1 story plan with lots of space for entertaining. The cook will love the kitchen with plenty of countertop space and a large island with seating. The owners suite features a huge walk-in closet. The large bonus room upstairs is a great entertaining space and has a walk-in closet and full bath as well!

For open house information, contact Sandra Tompkins - Wilson Cove D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70016-2934)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPbuP_0ag7KR1E00

101 Artic Fox Trail, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $301,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in None

This thoughtfully designed home with a semi-private back patio invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 3-car garage, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for both relaxing with family and entertaining friends. The beautiful floors in the living areas allow plenty of natural light to flow throughout the home's open, spacious layout.

For open house information, contact Chrystal Justice D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-70042-2291)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
165
Followers
269
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Huntsville, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Maple Ridge#Walk In Closet#Windows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy