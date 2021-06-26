Check out these Huntsville homes on the market

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

167 Heritage Brook Drive Nw, Madison, 35757 4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bella - featuring four bedrooms, two full baths and a versatile flex room, this floor plan has maintained its status as a favorite for years! The main living area is open and spacious, including the kitchen with an eat-in dining area and large kitchen island overlooking a dramatic great room. The flex room not only offers a host of possibilities but extra space. The isolated Owners' Suite has an en-suite glamour bathroom with a double sink vanity. Three secondary bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom. Covered front porch and a covered back porch help to make this plan everything you could need or want!

164 Foothill Court, Madison, 35758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,064 Square Feet | Built in None

Escape to paradise?Your new Madison City home on 1.83 private, peaceful, wooded acres. Approximately $70,000 in professional landscaping with three ponds, waterfalls, a fire pit, multiple decks, a boardwalk, sitting areas & more greet you. This truly unique home is a must see. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, master on first floor, bonus room up, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft & more upstairs. Interior of home completely renovated right down to the studs in 2011-2012 with all new appliances, windows, electrical, light fixtures, HVAC and more. New paint, granite countertops in the kitchen, carpet, encapsulated crawlspace, driveway & more all done in 2020 and 2021.

7033 Regency Lane, Huntsville, 35748 4 Beds 4 Baths | $314,490 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in None

The Deauville II is a popular 1 story plan with lots of space for entertaining. The cook will love the kitchen with plenty of countertop space and a large island with seating. The owners suite features a huge walk-in closet. The large bonus room upstairs is a great entertaining space and has a walk-in closet and full bath as well!

101 Artic Fox Trail, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $301,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in None

This thoughtfully designed home with a semi-private back patio invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 3-car garage, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for both relaxing with family and entertaining friends. The beautiful floors in the living areas allow plenty of natural light to flow throughout the home's open, spacious layout.

