Eugene, OR

House hunt Eugene: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
 14 days ago

(Eugene, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eugene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9CDK_0ag7KQ8V00

5544 Wales Dr, Eugene, 97402

4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful move in ready in Avalon Village! Tons of natural light, central vac, great separation of space.Formal living/dining area, family room with fireplace, access to stamped patio with gas h/u. Mature landscaping includes fruit trees, Magnolia, and new fencing! 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, PLUS an office (RLID says 4th bedroom) on main and a loft upstairs! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, dual vanities and a soaking tub! New SS appliances included, as well as washer & dryer!

For open house information, contact Brandi Curtis, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21330960)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbLEp_0ag7KQ8V00

38879 Mckenzie Hwy, Springfield, 97478

5 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Motivated seller, nicely landscape .86ac lot with 3 separate houses. H-1 newly remodeled 340sqft studio loft. Spacious bathroom, hardwood flooring, front & back covered decks, mini split w/ac. Rents $900/m. H-2 newly remodeled 320sqft 1 bed cottage. hardwood flooring, front & back covered decks, mini split w/ac. Rents $900/m. H-3 880sqft 3 bed. 1bath home, with RV parking & carport. Rents $1400-$1500/m. Well 33 gal/min. Updated septic. All appliances included. Multigenerational living, rentals.

For open house information, contact Randy Ancell, Peloton Real Estate at 541-915-9537

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21444572)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbDLy_0ag7KQ8V00

1600 Pearl St 204, Eugene, 97401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Condominium | 1,349 Square Feet | Built in 2020

More than a home, a Midtown Residence offers entree into a unique living experience. Discover the allure of our specially designed residences, offering proximity to the finest arts and dining in the city. The Residences on floors two through seven feature studio, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhouses. Condo 204 is the Heritage finish package with North views. All owners can enjoy panoramic views from the Rooftop Terrace complete with fireplace.

For open house information, contact Aaron Bloom, Windermere RE Lane County at 541-484-2022

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21620842)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqHA4_0ag7KQ8V00

6935 Ivy St, Springfield, 97478

4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Thurston Hills Beauty. Gorgeous stained, stamped concrete driveway, porch, and patio. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Remodeled kitchen w/granite counters, wine fridge, pantry, and eat-in dining. Beautiful baseboard & crown molding. Inside utility & lots of storage. New roof in 2020. Lovely, well maintained garden yard. Jesse Maine Memorial park nearby.

For open house information, contact Melissa McGuire, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Real Estate Professionals at 800-589-3161

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21649942)

Eugene Voice

ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

