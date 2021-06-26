Take a look at these homes for sale in Chattanooga

(Chattanooga, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chattanooga will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1216 Cumberland Rd, Chattanooga, 37419 4 Beds 5 Baths | $925,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,997 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You won't believe the views from this private BROW home on ELDER MOUNTAIN! This 1975 rancher over a partial basement includes a saltwater pool, just under 4,000 square feet and PANORAMIC views! Boasting 180 degree views from Signal Mountain to the west side of Lookout Mountain, you can see straight up the Tennessee River to all 4 downtown Chattanooga bridges and beyond to Chickamauga Lake! Just below you'll love the views of the prestigious Baylor campus and Williams Island. Nestled between Lookout Mountain and Signal Mountain, Elder Mountain has long been one of Chattanooga's best kept secrets! The commute to downtown is an easy 14 minute drive! Elder Mountain is also popular for its acreage homesites, privacy and security (entrance staffed with security guard). You'll appreciate the mature landscaping and circular drive of this 3 acre homesite. The trees and shrubs are already blooming! This sprawling home has a welcoming front porch with double-door entry, hardwoods on the main level; abundant, over-sized windows and generous living plan. While built in 1975, this home has had a variety of updates through the years with the most recent by the current owners including a well-appointed kitchen remodel in 2012; new windows, doors, garage door/opener in 2011/2012; new roof and pool house interior remodel in 2012; new ductwork in 2015 and new pool coating, pump and conversion to salt in 2012 - to name a few of the updates completed. On the main level of this home is a two car, side-entry garage; main level living inclusive of the Owner's Suite, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Den with Fireplace, Guest Bedroom, Guest Full Bath and Laundry. Upstairs are two spacious Bedrooms sharing a Jack-n-Jill Bath with one Bedroom featuring a spacious play or sitting area. The views from almost every room of this home are jaw-dropping! Also on the main level is the pool house with cedar interior and entertaining area. A full bath with sauna is also adjacent to the pool house and connected to the main level garage. There is a basement level with two car side-entry garage and ample storage. This home is move-in ready, but also has a ton of potential! Hand's down best views in Chattanooga. A portion of this property is in Marion County, the majority in Hamilton. Zoned for Lookout Valley schools.

5806 Rocky Branch Rd, Signal Mountain, 37377 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,050 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This spacious home sits on over 2 gorgeous acres and will absolutely amaze you! With its versatile layout and eye catching updates, you'll find features that everyone admires. Newly refinished hardwood floors and italian travertine tile are throughout, smooth ceilings and upscale finishes, HUGE Trex deck with a 6 person jacuzzi, and a 1000 sq ft detached garage for the workshop or storage of your dreams! The newly tiled covered front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or swinging as you wave to one of the neighbors on this peaceful culdesac street. Upon entering, you'll notice the neutral interior color pallette was just refreshed from top to bottom. The first level flows so naturally for entertaining, and includes both formal and informal family rooms-one of which showcases cathedral ceilings and a custom stone fireplace. A formal dining room and a large light-filled sunroom both flank the kitchen, which is centrally located and appointed so that everyone can pitch in. Beautiful granite tops abound, with a pretty tile backsplash and stainless appliances, including a seperate wine fridge. There's also a main level bedroom with its own full bath-perfect for guests or a 2nd master! Upstairs you'll find the owner's suite, 2 additional bedrooms with a hall bath, and a large bonus room with its own mini split hvac unit, storage compartments, and built-in shelving. An open back staircase allows easy access to the family room below. Also, a special attribute is that both the bonus room and owner's suite have gas fireplaces, making winter's especially cozy. Once outside, there is plenty of room for children to explore, pets to play (an invisible fence covers 1 acre), grill and dine, relax in the hot tub, birdwatch, or garden! The possibilities are endless too, for the enclosed gazebo and shed (I love that it's made from 100 yr old reclaimed barn wood!), which both have electricity. This home just beckons you to stay! All this, plus low county taxes and owner is providing a 1 yr. home warranty!

4844 Hillsdale Cir, Chattanooga, 37416 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,225 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Grand Living Awaits! If space is what you need, DON'T look any further! This house has been renovated, but the Seller has left some of the character & charm that isn't found in most newer homes. New Items: Roof, Guttering, Hot Water Heater, Flooring throughout, Interior & Exterior Paint, Granite Counter Tops, Kitchen Island, Toilets, Vanities, Faucets, Light Fixtures, Not 1 but 3 Refrigerators will remain with this home! This house has 4 Fireplaces; 1 with Electric Log Insert, 2 with Gas Log Insert, and 1 Wood burning. The Basement has a Large Family Room, Wet Bar, Rec Room(for the Pool Table, games), Office has a Dumbwaiter to the Kitchen, Laundry Room includes a Full Bathroom and Laundry Shoot. The Outdoors space is just as grand. Want more space? Adjoining Lot can be purchased!

2511 Lake Dweller Ln, Hixson, 37343 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This beautiful new construction home features 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Upon entry, the 2750 Sq ft. open floor plan encompasses beautiful solid hardwood floors & tile on the main level. The amazing kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is located on the main level. Master bath includes a large soaking tub & an extensive seamless glass shower with rain head & double bowl vanity. On the second level, there is an office space that leads to three spacious bedrooms all with ample closet space. The covered back deck & patio directs you to a beautiful lake view. Also, Located less than a mile from Chester Frost Park! Schedule your showing!

