Take a look at these homes for sale in Brownsville

(Brownsville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brownsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3044 Vanessa Dr., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,887 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Well Kept 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on a large Lot. Located in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, walking trail. House is ready to move in.

For open house information, contact Diana Rodriguez, GRT Realty at 956-254-0869

3072 Resaca Vista Dr., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 4 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,063 Square Feet | Built in 2010

The magnificent view to the resaca will make you want this home! This 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, one half bath, and an office, exceeds what you have been looking for. The kitchen and dining room have big windows that make you relax while cooking and viewing the beautiful resaca. Cooktop and fridge are included with the sale. The two level deck with pergola and pier for a boat to spend the weekends enjoying a barbecue with family and friends. Do not wait more and make your appointment! It will go fast!

For open house information, contact Florencia M Townley, GRT Realty at 956-254-0869

9516 Romano Palm, Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,889 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction ! Open concept, tile all through the house, Granite counter tops. No back neighbors. As per builder house should be ready in about 4-5 weeks (+-). Taxes are on land only

For open house information, contact Teresa Marquez, Nexus Real Estate at 956-504-2727

3491 La Soledad, Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 4 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,773 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Not even 2yrs old.The Perfect Energy Efficient House with a great floor plan in an Amazing Neighborhood. This PHB home has SAVINGS written all over. With a VERY LOW UTILITY PUB BILL. Energy Star Certified with a HERS Index report. Breath Easy in this airPLUS Certified Home, Windstorm Certified, Designed & built for improved indoor air quality. Reduced indoor air pollutants to help protect your family inside. Prestige Home Builders is proud to offer new homes that have earned the ENERGY STAR label, this home has been designed and built to standards well above most other homes on the market today. Better quality, better comfort, better durability, reduced utility and maintenance cost. A better Investment for today and tomorrow. It's the little label with a big message. Don't Settle For Less.

For open house information, contact Alma Acosta, GRT Realty at 956-254-0869