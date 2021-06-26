Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Gainesville, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gainesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1423 Nw 7Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32603 3 Beds 1 Bath | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1947

WALK TO UF! 3BR/1BA home just a few blocks north of UF campus and the Warrington College of Business, and close to the new Publix, Target, and Midtown dining. This home is one of the few on the market in true walking distance to UF. Concrete block construction, central air/heat, and large oaks on property will keep you comfortable. Entry foyer with bar connects with living-dining area. Nice upgraded flooring throughout living area, all simulated wood flooring with no carpet. Screened back porch leads to fully fenced back yard. Also, as a bonus this property is zoned multi-family!

6624 Sw 37Th Way, Gainesville, 32608 5 Beds 5 Baths | $654,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,741 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautifully remodeled & updated Red Brick Southern Colonial Estate with detached 1/1 Guest Quarters-In-In Law Suite. Spectacular views of golf course from upstairs enclosed veranda - Downstairs enclosed veranda opens to gated brick court yard with huge fountain. All 4 Bedrooms upstairs have own exit to veranda’s. Elegant foyer with brick floor leads to formal dining room with built in full wall cabinetry, Formal Living, Family Room w-gas fireplace, chef’s kitchen with 6 burner Thormadore gas stove with Pasta Arm, double Thormadore ovens, sub-zero refrigerator, wine cooler, center island, walk-in butler's pantry & dozens of cabinets. Family Room opens to downstairs veranda w-wet bar & 8 sliding glass doors that pen to courtyard - even has it's own fruit tree. Three Updated luxury baths, luxury wood laminate floors, remote control sun shades in both Upstairs & Downstairs Verandas, Brand New 30 Year Roof, 2 new HVACs, Kohler whole house generator, golf cart garage w-extra storage, Green House & so much more. HOA Voluntary.

908 Sw 82Nd Terrace, Gainesville, 32607 4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to your new home! This lovely four bedroom, two bath Parkside home is close to everything yet still has a "park-Like" feeling. The home features a gorgeous fully remodeled kitchen, including granite counters, gas stove, tiled back splash and a spacious pantry with a modern sliding door. Each bathroom has been tastefully modernized with tile showers along with new sinks and vanities. The entire home is clean, bright and airy with all solid surface flooring and lots of light. Exterior features a screened porch overlooking a shady side yard and a newer roof.

6006 Sw 35Th Way, Gainesville, 32608 3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,154 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautifully cared for home in the Gainesville Country Club. Very private .68 acre golf course lot with a great view. This home has seen extensive updates over the years. Including newer roof, windows and HVAC. Both the inside and outside of the home have recently been painted. Three large bedrooms each with their own ensuite bathrooms. Extensive trim, tile work and wood floors throughout the home, Large formal living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen with large island overlooks the family room and breakfast area. The cozy Fl room off the family rooms extends the already oversized gathering space. Large circular driveway with side entry garage allows for plenty of parking. The garage features a workshop and room for a golf cart. Private backyard with huge stone patio and picnic table perfect for BBQS. Quality built home by MM Parrish a real classic Gainesville home!

