Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 14 days ago

(Gainesville, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gainesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZVNK_0ag7KNjY00

1423 Nw 7Th Avenue, Gainesville, 32603

3 Beds 1 Bath | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1947

WALK TO UF! 3BR/1BA home just a few blocks north of UF campus and the Warrington College of Business, and close to the new Publix, Target, and Midtown dining. This home is one of the few on the market in true walking distance to UF. Concrete block construction, central air/heat, and large oaks on property will keep you comfortable. Entry foyer with bar connects with living-dining area. Nice upgraded flooring throughout living area, all simulated wood flooring with no carpet. Screened back porch leads to fully fenced back yard. Also, as a bonus this property is zoned multi-family!

For open house information, contact Eric Leightman, University Realty at 352-327-9500

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-444076)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZuHe_0ag7KNjY00

6624 Sw 37Th Way, Gainesville, 32608

5 Beds 5 Baths | $654,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,741 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Beautifully remodeled & updated Red Brick Southern Colonial Estate with detached 1/1 Guest Quarters-In-In Law Suite. Spectacular views of golf course from upstairs enclosed veranda - Downstairs enclosed veranda opens to gated brick court yard with huge fountain. All 4 Bedrooms upstairs have own exit to veranda’s. Elegant foyer with brick floor leads to formal dining room with built in full wall cabinetry, Formal Living, Family Room w-gas fireplace, chef’s kitchen with 6 burner Thormadore gas stove with Pasta Arm, double Thormadore ovens, sub-zero refrigerator, wine cooler, center island, walk-in butler's pantry & dozens of cabinets. Family Room opens to downstairs veranda w-wet bar & 8 sliding glass doors that pen to courtyard - even has it's own fruit tree. Three Updated luxury baths, luxury wood laminate floors, remote control sun shades in both Upstairs & Downstairs Verandas, Brand New 30 Year Roof, 2 new HVACs, Kohler whole house generator, golf cart garage w-extra storage, Green House & so much more. HOA Voluntary.

For open house information, contact Fonda Butkiewicz, Bosshardt Realty Services LLC at 352-371-6100

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-444299)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Skets_0ag7KNjY00

908 Sw 82Nd Terrace, Gainesville, 32607

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome to your new home! This lovely four bedroom, two bath Parkside home is close to everything yet still has a "park-Like" feeling. The home features a gorgeous fully remodeled kitchen, including granite counters, gas stove, tiled back splash and a spacious pantry with a modern sliding door. Each bathroom has been tastefully modernized with tile showers along with new sinks and vanities. The entire home is clean, bright and airy with all solid surface flooring and lots of light. Exterior features a screened porch overlooking a shady side yard and a newer roof.

For open house information, contact Mike Rust, Rabell Realty Group LLC at 352-275-9900

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-445732)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KZbV_0ag7KNjY00

6006 Sw 35Th Way, Gainesville, 32608

3 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,154 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautifully cared for home in the Gainesville Country Club. Very private .68 acre golf course lot with a great view. This home has seen extensive updates over the years. Including newer roof, windows and HVAC. Both the inside and outside of the home have recently been painted. Three large bedrooms each with their own ensuite bathrooms. Extensive trim, tile work and wood floors throughout the home, Large formal living and dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. The open kitchen with large island overlooks the family room and breakfast area. The cozy Fl room off the family rooms extends the already oversized gathering space. Large circular driveway with side entry garage allows for plenty of parking. The garage features a workshop and room for a golf cart. Private backyard with huge stone patio and picnic table perfect for BBQS. Quality built home by MM Parrish a real classic Gainesville home!

For open house information, contact Todd Loeffler, Bosshardt Realty Services LLC at 352-371-6100

Copyright © 2021 Gainesville MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GMLSFL-444159)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
199
Followers
290
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Gainesville, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Gainesville, FL
Business
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Flooring#Family Room#Windows#Remote Control#Golf Course#Target#University Realty#Formal Living#Pasta Arm#Brand New#Hvacs#Green House#Rabell Realty Group Llc#Bbqs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Publix
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy