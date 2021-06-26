Greenville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Greenville, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

201 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 4 Beds 2 Baths | $244,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, one of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Simpsonville and Mauldin, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever! Plus, you will never be too far from home with Home is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Greenville

3 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673 3 Beds 3 Baths | $280,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Greenville

128 Poplarville Drive, Piedmont, 29673 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,665 | Single Family Residence | 1,343 Square Feet | Built in None

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Greenville

188 Ralston Road, Greer, 29651 5 Beds 3 Baths | $313,480 | Single Family Residence | 2,203 Square Feet | Built in None

***LAST CHANCE! Only a few homesites remain! FREEMAN FARM is quietly tucked away with a scenic rural feel, but is only seconds away from everyday conveniences and I-85. Because WE BUILD FOR YOU, you'll have the option to select from a variety of colors, features, and finishes so that YOUR HOME reflects your UNIQUE STYLE. *** This home offers so much style and space- and at an incredible value. The ELM'S first floor is an innovative L-shape that allows for open design without sacrificing functionality. A large coat closet and powder room are conveniently placed off the foyer. The great room and flex room are an open plan but divide easily into separate living areas for multiple functionality (you can have a formal dining area, a study, a playroom – whatever your family needs!). A bright breakfast area flows into the well-appointed kitchen which features a complete GE appliance package, tons of cabinet and counter space, step-in pantry, and an eat-at island that seats 4 easily. A second family entry from the garage features a perfect arrival center with additional closet. More closets = More organized life! Upstairs, five bedrooms provide all the room you need. The owner’s bedroom boasts two walk-in closets plus a private bath that features a double bowl vanity and oversized shower. A guest bath, linen closet and laundry center (washer/dryer included!) complete the upper level. A LARGE UNFINISHED BASEMENT adds so much flexibility and space to this already huge home! Electric, 3 piece plumbing rough-in, and heat/air are already in place, so your EXTRA SPACE is just waiting for your unique finishing touches! Call for an in-person or virtual appointment at Freeman Farm today and let us show you how easy it is to OWN THIS MAGNIFICENT HOME!

For open house information, contact LINDSAY SIMPSON, RYAN HOMES at 864-990-4299