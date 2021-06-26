Cancel
Celebrities

Sofia Richie documents her luxurious Greek getaway with dad Lionel and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

She is the stunning daughter of Lionel Richie.

And Sofia Richie she posed up a storm for her 6.7 million Instagram followers as she continued to enjoy her luxurious getaway in Mykonos on Friday.

The model, 22, wowed in a multi-coloured silk jacket and matching trousers while on holiday in the Greek Island with her sister Nicole, brother Miles, their dad Lionel and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAFbi_0ag7Jzs100
Beautiful: Sofia Richie looked effortlessly chic as she posed up a storm for her 6.7 million Instagram followers from Mykonos on Friday

Sofia paired her colourful ensemble with a cropped black tank top, and completed the elegant look by layering gold necklaces and a a pair of stylish hoops.

The star slicked her blonde locks back into a chic bun and wore black framed rectangular sunglasses.

In another snap, Sofia posed with her longtime friend Tess Kemper and captioned the post: 'Just TK & I…. nothing new ❤️‍'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xifz_0ag7Jzs100
Friends: In another snap, Sofia posed with her longtime friend Tess Kemper and captioned the post: 'Just TK & I…. nothing new ❤️‍
Family: Sofia has joined her siblings Nicole and Miles on a luxury Greek getaway alongside their hit-maker dad, Lionel and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13rMGC_0ag7Jzs100

Pick prints like Sofia in a top by Christopher Kane

$995

Christopher Kane 'Mindscape' abstract-print shirt

Shop here

Sofia Richie knows how to travel in style, and her latest vacation look lives up to expectations. The model donned a printed co-ord by Christopher Kane, featuring a flowy fit for a breezy silhouette.

Rendered in an abstract, paint splatter print, Sofia's set includes a long-sleeve button-down top and wide-leg drawstring pants.

We love the look of a button-down for summer looks, whether worn as a beach cover up, or paired with matching pants as Sofia styled her look.

You can get Sofia's top by clicking (right), then complete the look in our edit below - where you'll also find more abstract shirts for less.

* PRICES MAY NOT BE AS ADVERTISED

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

Tess looked stunning in a cream mesh top and skirt which she completed with layered gold necklaces.

She accessorised with brown sunglasses and stylish hoop earrings.

Sofia has joined her siblings Nicole and Miles on a luxury Greek getaway alongside their hit-maker dad, Lionel and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi.

Lionel has also been sharing beautiful snaps from their holiday on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ULwc_0ag7Jzs100
Happy couple: Lionel and his longterm of girlfriend seven years Lisa Parigi also posed for a sweet snap on the picturesque island

The singer shared a stunning pic with his arm draped over his long term girlfriends shoulder as they stood in front of a breath taking view.

Lionel looked casual in a white T-shirt and grey shorts while the former model wowed in an embroidered detail white dress.

The couple have been together since 2014 and Parigi is the founder and CEO of a lifestyle brand called The Estate Collection. The company sells candles and fragrance oils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oO9l_0ag7Jzs100
Having a blast: Lionel, 72, enjoyed playing tourist, posing in photos for his youngest daughter Sofia during their family break
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHSs5_0ag7Jzs100
Pose: The music legend cut a trendy figure in chinos and a denim bucket hat as he posed

The famous family appear to have landed in Greece Sunday, and have spent the week lapping up the sunshine, enjoying delicious looking meals and whizzing around the crystal clear waters on boats.

On Tuesday, the blonde beauty donned a pretty patterned slip dress while exploring Paos with her sister Nicole, 39 - who looked equally chic in a plunging crocheted mini-dress.

Lionel, 72, enjoyed playing tourist, posing in front of a gift shop wearing a denim bucket hat and face mask in keeping with pandemic protocol.

Sofia also posted many pictures of the mouthwatering Greek cuisine on offer alongside beautiful photos and videos of days spent on the ocean.

Captioning his post 'making memories,' the doting father proudly uploaded photos of both his children and grandchildren enjoying Father's Day on the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ug6Cy_0ag7Jzs100
Family: Sofia, Nicole, Lionel and their brother Miles, 27, posed together in one magical family photo on a beach lit by candles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R08jt_0ag7Jzs100
Best friends: The Richie family were joined on their holiday by Sofia's long-term friend Tess Kemper, with the pair posing in their bikinis for snaps

The family tucked into a magical dinner next to the water's edge, and the sand had been decorated with dozens of candles.

Nicole's husband Joel Madden was also in attendance, as were the couple's two children, Harlow and Sparrow.

In another snap shared by Lionel, he flashed the camera a thumbs up while sitting in a people carrier, with Nicole and her daughter Harlow sitting in the back seat wearing face masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHGPx_0ag7Jzs100
Proud dad: Lionel also shared pictures from his and his family's getaway, captioning his post 'making memories'

Lionel also posted a video of himself wearing a life jacket while sitting in a dingy, moments before exploring a sea cave.

'Where are we? What are we doing?' the Hello singer hilariously asked his tour guide.

Miles made sure to also keep his Instagram followers updated with his and his family's holiday, posting sunny snaps on social media.

In one, he strolled through Greece alongside his famous dad, sweetly wrapping his arm over Lionel's shoulder.

In a separate post, Miles uploaded three images of himself and his sister Sofia pulling funny faces for the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FP90Z_0ag7Jzs100
Cool dad: Lionel also posted a video of himself wearing a life jacket while sitting in a dingy, moments before exploring a sea cave
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4vCX_0ag7Jzs100
Dinner with a view: The Richie's marked Father's Day with a stunning dinner at the water's edge
