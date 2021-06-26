Matt Hancock resigns as health secretary after day of humiliation

Boris Johnson has refused to apologise in the House of Commons for saying that coronavirus only kills over-80s.Mr Johnson was challenged by Sir Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions over a WhatsApp message published by his former adviser Dominic Cummings.The PM made no attempt to deny the authenticity of the message, sent in October last year, in which he resisted a second lockdown on the grounds that the majority of those dying were above the average life expectancy, joking: “Get Covid and live longer.”Mr Johnson appeared to admit that Cummings was correct about his determination to prevent the reimposition...