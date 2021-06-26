Cancel
Matt Hancock resigns as health secretary after day of humiliation

The Guardian
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hancock has resigned as health secretary after Tory MPs, ministers and grassroots Conservatives defied Boris Johnson and demanded he be dismissed from the government. The minister fell on his sword after a day that began with senior Tories observing a deliberate silence over Hancock’s future – seemingly to test public opinion in their constituencies – before many later broke ranks to insist he had to go.

