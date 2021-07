An ETF is a basket of securities in which you can invest and diversify your portfolio. Let’s say you would like exposure to the entire stock market. There are several market indexes that reflect the stock market. Perhaps the most well-known is the Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) market index. Very few investors would have the funds available to buy stock in all 500 companies. Instead, they can invest in an ETF that holds equity securities traded on the S&P 500. It tracks the price of the S&P 500. The ETF gives the investors exposure to the securities in the S&P 500 since that market index is the underlying asset.