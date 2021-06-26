Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Alex Bars Building on Breakthrough Season with Bears

By Tim Prister
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Bars was a quality offensive lineman at Notre Dame, playing in 36 games, starting 32 and representing the Irish as one of four captains on the 2018 squad. But it’s taken two years on the NFL level – both with the Chicago Bears – for him to develop the mindset necessary to play in the amped-up world of professional football.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
218K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olin Kreutz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Jets#American Football#Irish#Notre Dame#Acl#The Detroit Lions#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Chicago Bears: Sam Mustipher Starting But Has Same Approach

Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher heads into training camp as a starter. That doesn’t mean he changed his mentality, however. Chicago Bears starting center Sam Mustipherhas had an interesting route to where he is at the moment. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. In his first two seasons, he failed to make the roster. He eventually signed to play on Chicago’s practice squad both times. Last October, however, he finally found himself on the roster. Guard James Daniels suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 and the Bears tapped Mustipher to be a replacement.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns D is a QB nightmare and you need this shirt

The Cleveland Browns defense is going to be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks – especially with the addition of Jadeveon Clowney. There’s a new menace lining up on the defensive line for the Cleveland Browns. As if Myles Garrett wasn’t enough by himself. But now opposing offenses will have to...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 5 Players who need to step up for the 2021 season

Chicago Bears (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports) This season is a vital one for head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Both are expected to be in the final years of their contracts and need to show the McCaskey family that they can bring the Chicago Bears to a winning season.
NFL247Sports

Terry McLaurin praises Ron Rivera, Alex Smith for 2020 season

The Washington Football Team had plenty of feel-good storylines during the 2020 NFL season. To top it all off, Washington won the NFC East despite finishing just 7-9. Head coachRon Rivera battled cancer all season long while quarterback Alex Smith returned to the field after a year and a half away from the game due to a gruesome leg injury. Smith appeared in eight games and was 5-1 as a starter on his way to winning the Comeback Player of the Year award.
NFLaudacy.com

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson embracing greater challenge in 2nd season

(670 The Score) As a rookie last season, Jaylon Johnson followed the lead of fellow Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. Bears defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend noticed it early -- how Johnson asked the same questions as the veteran Fuller, how he studied film to find tendencies and how he took pride in his craft in the same way.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Alex Smith Predicts Dak Prescott Will Have A "Huge" Comeback Season Following Injury

Alex Smith came back from one of the worst injuries that have ever been witnessed in sports. Smith underwent rehabilitation of tibia and fibula fractures that were further complicated by an aggressive infection. He could have died. But Smith made his way back into the starting lineup last year before retiring in the off-season. Now, the veteran quarterback is placing his bets on Dak Prescott.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

5 biggest concerns for the Bears this season

It’s been an exciting offseason for the Bears, so it’s easy to get excited for the regular season too. If everything goes right, it’s not unreasonable to think Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace could field a 10+ win team. But not everything will go right. At some point, the Bears will face adversity, and they’ll have to find a way to overcome it. As things stand now, these are the five most-concerning things before the Bears start training camp, and the 2021 season.
FootballSportsnet.ca

Redblacks offensive lineman Alex Mateas retires after five seasons

OTTAWA — Canadian offensive lineman Alex Mateas has retired, the Ottawa Redblacks announced Monday. Ottawa selected Mateas first overall in the 2015 CFL draft. He spent his entire career with the Redblacks, helping the team win the Grey Cup in 2016. “Well, RNation, it has been an absolute pleasure representing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears roster: Can Thomas Graham Jr. earn snaps in rookie season?

The Chicago Bears are a team in transition, but many believe they are on the rise. The Bears roster got a big boost thanks to a very good 2021 NFL Draft class. They invested most of their selections on the offensive side of the ball, but a couple got thrown the defense’s way as well.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

5 Bears Concerns for 2021 NFL Season Before Training Camp Begins

5 biggest concerns for the Bears this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been an exciting offseason for the Bears, so it’s easy to get excited for the regular season too. If everything goes right, it’s not unreasonable to think Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace could field a 10+ win team. But not everything will go right. At some point, the Bears will face adversity, and they’ll have to find a way to overcome it. As things stand now, these are the five most-concerning things before the Bears start training camp, and the 2021 season.
NFLchatsports.com

What is the Bears biggest strength heading into the 2021 season?

Opinions on the Chicago Bears outlook for the 2021 season has fluctuated this entire offseason, but the consensus seems to have them around the middle of the pack in the NFL. ESPN and Pro Football Focus recently collaborated on a roster ranking for each team and they have the Bears checking in at 23.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals Key To Red Sox’s 26 Comeback Wins This Season

The Boston Red Sox have come from behind 26 times to win games this season, which leads Major League Baseball. The most recent comeback victory came Monday night against the Kansas City Royals when Boston found itself down 5-1 heading into the bottom of the second. But a pair of home runs from Hunter Renfroe helped lift the Red Sox the W.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

2021 Minnesota Football Off-Season Preview: Bowling Green Falcons

Overall Record: 0-5 Minnesota’s Last Game vs Bowling Green: 2008, W 42-17 Bowling Green was not good last year. They were outscored 57 to 225 last year. If you are good with mental mathematics or if you have a calculator handy, divide those numbers by 5. Those are not the kind of averages to be a part of if you are on the Bowling Green side of the ledger there. Yeah they went 0-5 last year, but last year was not a fluke. These are their records since they won the MAC in 2015 and Dino Babers jumped to Syracuse...4-8, 2-10, 3-9, 3-9, 0-5 which amounts to a 12-41 record. 3 of the wins (25% if you still have your calculator handy) came against FCS schools. They have actually lost to an FCS program during this timeframe too, 2017 South Dakota 35-27. During this stretch, Bowling Green is allowing an average of 53 points per game to Big Ten schools (3 game sample size). They’ve lost 8 straight games going back to the 2019 season. Their last wins over a P5 school was during that 2015 MAC championship season when they went on the road and beat Maryland (48-27) and Purdue (35-28). As for the 2020 season, there isn’t much of a point in diving deep on their games last year because Bowling Green’s closest loss last year was to Buffalo last year and that was 25 points.
NFLclevelandstar.com

2021 season preview: Lions-Bears

Locations: Soldier Field (Week 4) & Ford Field (Week 12) Weeks/Dates: Week 4, Oct. 3 at 1:00 p.m. & Week 12, Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: Season tickets | Suites | Single game tickets. Previous matchup: Dec. 6, 2020: The Lions rallied late at...
NFLYardbarker

Is Ole Miss' Matt Corral A Sleeper QB for Washington To Watch?

The Washington Football Team will be run in part by QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2021, but he's not the future. No 38-year-old journeyman can be counted on long-term. Meanwhile, coach Ron Rivera and company must at some point see what Taylor Heinicke can do for the future. One game wasn't enough to name him the "next" Kurt Warner, but it was enough to allow him to fight for a shot at the starting role come 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy