Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vineland, NJ

South Jersey Cops Searching for Two Missing Women

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in two South Jersey towns are searching for two missing women in unrelated cases. Officials in Vineland are on the lookout for 59-year-old Therese Guzzi, who was last seen on June 18th. She is described as being 5' 2" tall and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Guzzi was last wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and a white CCTEC bag with blue lettering. Anyone who may have seen Guzzi is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

wobm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Monroe Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Women#South Jersey#Brown Hair#Police#Cctec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Egg Harbor Township Cops Looking to ID Woman in Unusually Clear Surveillance Photos

Lots of times, we see local police departments post pictures of people online when they need help identifying someone and, quite frankly, the pictures are often awful. You've seen them -- still photos from video surveillance footage that's zoomed-in to the point where all you see is an over-pixelated face and you can't even begin to even guess at who that person might be.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Car slams into Lakewood, NJ house, killing teen passenger

LAKEWOOD — A teenager was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a house and flipped over on Monday night, according to prosecutors. The teen driver of a 2009 Infinity G37 with two passengers was speeding eastbound on Cedarbridge Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when the driver lost control trying to avoid a car making a left turn onto Clover Street, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Mahwah, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Another NJ summer tragedy: 3-year-old drowns in pool

Two people drowned in separate incidents in New Jersey on Tuesday while a pair were successfully rescued on the Fourth of July, according to State Police. A 3-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Buena Vista Tuesday morning, according to State Police. Louis Carlos Dimichele was found unresponsive and...
Stafford Township, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Here’s What Stopped Traffic For 30 Today On Rt 72 In Long Beach Island

It wasn't road work. It was quite a sight. Let's dive in with the story and the shocking picture. Listen to JB afternoons on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. When cars collide, bad things happen. In this case, a Jeep Cherokee and a Jeep Renegade made physical impact with each other on the Route 72 Causeway Bridge shortly before noon today. The Stafford Township Police Department shared this startling picture and info on the story is below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy