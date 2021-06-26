Megan Thee Stallion Announces Swimwear Line With Fashion Nova

Megan thee Stallion is ready for the summer. Days after the kickoff of the scorching season, the rapper announced a swimwear collection with Fashion Nova, along with a number of sizzling shots of her in the 80s Miami-themed numbers. While the new swimwear collection features several show-stopping pieces like the string bikini, which is available in black latex, pink and neon yellow, it also includes modest items like cover-ups, dresses and accessories. Most importantly, the new line is meant for all kinds of body types, with prices ranges from $19.99 to $49.99. Click here to see the collection in full!