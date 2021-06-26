Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Swimwear Line With Fashion Nova

The Breakfast Club
Cover picture for the article

Megan thee Stallion is ready for the summer. Days after the kickoff of the scorching season, the rapper announced a swimwear collection with Fashion Nova, along with a number of sizzling shots of her in the 80s Miami-themed numbers. While the new swimwear collection features several show-stopping pieces like the string bikini, which is available in black latex, pink and neon yellow, it also includes modest items like cover-ups, dresses and accessories. Most importantly, the new line is meant for all kinds of body types, with prices ranges from $19.99 to $49.99. Click here to see the collection in full!

