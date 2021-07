Quentin Jackson never imagined he’d play a role in beautifying the neighborhood park he jogged through nearly every day growing up on Buffalo’s East Side. Jackson, 55, could see Martin Luther King Jr. Park as a kid from his father’s house at the corner of Fillmore and North Parade avenues and had always admired its beauty. Back then, his dreams centered on becoming a professional basketball player, but life got in the way. He was recently working on some odd landscaping jobs when a friend told him about the new Landscape Maintenance Technician program, a partnership between the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.